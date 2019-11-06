Astronaut Votes from Outer Space: AP PA Headlines, Scores

AP PA Headlines 11/06/19

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) — An election official in western Pennsylvania didn’t think anything of the absentee ballot application until he saw the out-of-this-world voting location. The New Castle News reports that the application to Lawrence County’s voter services department listed the location as “International Space Station, low Earth orbit.”

Director Ed Allison says his reaction was “What?” But then he found out that astronaut Andrew “Drew” Morgan, currently on the space station, has an address in Neshannock Township and is a registered voter in the county. County IT director Rick DiBello set up a secure email and password and a fillable PDF file that Morgan received, filled it out and sent back. DiBello says he thought “that is pretty cool.” And Allison calls it “very, very cool” — and he adds: “This is the future.”

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Authorities allege that two teenagers set a fire that destroyed a covered bridge in Perry County five years ago. State police say the defendants are now adults but are charged as juveniles because they were 14 and 15 years old at the time of the November 2014 fire at the Dellville Bridge in Perry County.

Trooper Megan Frazer said the names of the defendants are being withheld because they are charged as juveniles with arson, arson of a historic resource, reckless burning, risking a catastrophe and criminal mischief.

The 174-foot-long bridge, which spans Sherman’s Creek in Wheatfield Township, was built in 1889 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Repairs were completed in July at a cost of $966,000.

Features

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida tourist haven Key West wants to protect coral reefs that attract divers, so it’s banning sunscreens that contain chemicals that could harm them. But Florida lawmakers who think it’s more important to protect humans are moving toward outlawing the Key West’s sunscreen ban and making sure no other local governments impose similar ordinances.

The battle pits local governments against state government and environmentalists against dermatologists in an argument about coral bleaching and skin cancer. A bill sponsored by Sen. Rob Bradley has been approved in two committees and has one more stop before reaching the full state Senate. An identical House bill will make the first of three committee stops Wednesday. The sale of sunscreens containing oxybenzone or octinoxate in Key West will be illegal starting in 2021.

NEW YORK (AP) — Sheryl Crow and Bruce Springsteen hit the stage together to help raise over $5.7 million at this year’s Stand Up for Heroes fundraiser, which benefits injured veterans and their families. The two musicians were joined at the Monday night event at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden by Ronny Chieng, Hasan Minhaj, John Oliver and Jon Stewart.

Crow and Springsteen made a duet of “Redemption Day.” Stand Up for Heroes was first held in 2007 and is produced by the New York Comedy Festival and the Bob Woodruff Foundation. Woodruff was nearly killed during a 2006 attack in Iraq while embedded with U.S. troops for ABC News.

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of Spanx was revealed to be the successful bidder for the satin pants that Olivia Newton-John wore in the movie “Grease.” Sara Blakely told “CBS This Morning” Tuesday she plans to frame the pants and hang them at Spanx’s headquarters in Atlanta because they inspired the company’s black faux-leather leggings. Blakely bid $162,500 for the pants, which Newton-John had to be sewn into for the 1978 film.

Blakely says she is huge fan of Newton-John, who sang at Blakely’s wedding. Newton-John says she’s excited Blakley purchased them. Julien’s Auctions says the leather jacket that Newton-John’s character, Sandy, wore fetched $243,200, bringing the total for the outfit to $405,700. The proceeds from the jacket and pants, as well as a portion of the other items sold, will go the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Australia.

NEW YORK (AP) — Fifty years ago marked the debut of a TV show that would make history.

The educational and yet silly “Sesame Street” was meant to help young children get ready for school, with diversity and inclusion baked into the show, set in a place where monsters, humans and animals lived peacefully together. “Sesame Street” has proved to be a celebrity magnet and a cherished show for generations. There’s also evidence that “Sesame Street” really does help children learn.

“Sesame Street” has opened its arms over the years. It became the first children’s program to feature someone with Down syndrome. It’s had puppets with HIV and in foster care, invited children in wheelchairs and dealt with topics like jailed parents, homelessness, women’s rights and military families. It’s even had girls singing about loving their hair.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Colombian music star Shakira says she will pay homage to Latin culture alongside Jennifer Lopez at the 2020 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show in Miami. Speaking Monday in Barcelona, Spain where she lives with her long-term partner, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué, and their two children, Shakira told The Associated Press she was fulfilling a dream which also had “a very important purpose.”

“To celebrate that culture, to showcase it in a country where Latinos have also struggled a lot,” she said. “I feel really humbled and with a great responsibility in my hands to represent the Latino community.” The Grammy winner, who turns 43 on Feb. 2, the day of the Super Bowl, is currently promoting a documentary and live concert album from her 2018 “El Dorado World Tour.”

NEW YORK (AP) – Here are the top ten prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Oct. 28-Nov. 3.

World Series Game 7: Washington at Houston, Fox, 23.22 million.

NFL Football: New England at Baltimore, NBC, 22.03 million.

World Series Game 6: Washington at Houston, Fox, 16.55 million.

“NFL Pregame Show,” NBC, 15.7 million.

NFL Football: San Francisco at Atlanta, Fox, 14.28 million.

“Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 12.19 million.

“60 Minutes,” CBS, 11.04 million.

NFL Football: Miami at Pittsburgh, ESPN, 10.42 million.

“NFL Pregame Show,” Fox, 8.5 million.

“The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 8.19 million.

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Authorities are trying to identify a suspect they say fatally stabbed a customer who cut in line for a chicken sandwich at a Popeyes in Maryland. Prince George’s County Police Chief told reporters Tuesday that the detectives believe 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis of Oxon Hill was systematically cutting in line for 15 minutes before another customer confronted him and an argument spilled outside the restaurant.

Investigators believe Davis was fatally stabbed once Monday night. Police are circulating surveillance video of the unidentified suspect and of a woman who apparently was with him and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him. Popeyes resumed selling its chicken sandwich Sunday. It was first released in August, and the chain credited popular demand to its supply selling out that month.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation Sports Schedule

Thursday

NFL Football: LA Chargers at Oakland 8pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

Friday

Selinsgrove Seals football: Selinsgrove at Jersey Shore 6pm on Eagle 107 and com

Saturday

Penn State Football: Penn State at Minnesota 10:30am WKOK and WKOK.com

Bucknell Football: Lehigh at Bucknell 12:30pm on Eagle 107 and eagle107.com

Sunday

NFL Football: Minnesota at Dallas 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

NFL Football: Rams at Steelers 2:25pm on 100.9 The Valley and wvly.com

Monday

NFL Football: Seattle at San Francisco 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier had a goal and an assist, Travis Konecny scored the tiebreaker early in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1. Claude Giroux and Joel Farabee also scored, and Matt Niskanen had two assists for Philadelphia. Carter Hart made 33 saves. Lucas Wallmark scored for Carolina, which has lost six of 10 after a 5-0 start.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Lamar Stevens scored 10 of his 17 points in the first half and Penn State pulled away from Maryland-Eastern Shore 84-46 in the opener for both teams. Myles Dread added 15 points with five 3-pointers and Mike Watkins chipped in 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Nittany Lions who improved to 8-1 in season openers under coach Patrick Chambers. The Penn State men’s basketball team plays on WKOK and WKOK.com.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final OT Charlotte 122 Indiana 120

Final Boston 119 Cleveland 113

Final Atlanta 108 San Antonio 100

Final L.A. Lakers 118 Chicago 112

Final Oklahoma City 102 Orlando 94

Final Denver 109 Miami 89

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Vegas 2 Columbus 1

Final N-Y Islanders 4 Ottawa 1

Final Philadelphia 4 Carolina 1

Final Montreal 5 Boston 4

Final Toronto 3 Los Angeles 1

Final SO New Jersey 2 Winnipeg 1

Final Dallas 4 Colorado 1

Final OT Calgary 4 Arizona 3

Final Minnesota 4 Anaheim 2

Final San Jose 4 Chicago 2

Final OT St. Louis 2 Vancouver 1

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (16)Baylor 105 Cent. Arkansas 61

Final (5)Louisville 87 Miami 74

Final (12)Seton Hall 105 Wagner 71

Final (4)Duke 68 (3)Kansas 66

Final (6)Florida 74 North Florida 59

Final (25)VCU 72 St. Francis (Pa.) 58

Final (19)Xavier 76 Jacksonville 57

Final (7)Maryland 95 Holy Cross 71

Final (8)Gonzaga 95 Alabama St. 64

Final (14)Memphis 97 SC State 64

Final (13)Texas Tech 85 E. Illinois 60

Final (10)Villanova 97 Army 54

Final (24)Auburn 83 Georgia Southern 74

Final (15)Oregon 71 Fresno St. 57

Final OT (20)Saint Mary’s (Cal) 65 Wisconsin 63

Final (2)Kentucky 69 (1)Michigan St. 62

Final (17)Utah St. 81 Montana St. 73

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

New York at Detroit 7 p.m.

Washington at Indiana 7 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Houston 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Toronto 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis 8 p.m.

Orlando at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Utah 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers 10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Detroit at N-Y Rangers 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton 8:30 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Notre Dame at (9)North Carolina 7 p.m.

Green Bay at (23)Purdue 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at (18)Ohio St. 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at (21)Arizona 9 p.m.

(11)Virginia at Syracuse 9 p.m.

___

