Associated Press Pennsylvania Headlines: Increased suicidal or self-harm reports in schools since March

AP PA Headlines 8/9/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Reports of suicidal or self-harming thoughts made to Pennsylvania’s mandatory harm reporting system for schools increased after classrooms were shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office released an annual report showing tips to the Safe2Say Something program had dropped since the pandemic sent students home for remote learning, The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported Friday. But an increased portion of the calls, online tips and other reports that did come in were for issues of suicidal thoughts or self-harm, data from the system showed.

EPHRATA, Pa. (AP) — Several thousand people gathered for a prayer ride for an Amish woman who remains missing following the arrest of a man accused last month of having kidnapped her. LNP newspaper reports that about 3,000 people came to Ephrata Community Church for Saturday afternoon’s ride for 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos, who has been missing since June 21. Cars and motorcycles were decorated with yellow bandannas and flags for the 30-mile ride through Lancaster County to Bird-in-Hand. Stoltzfoos was last seen walking home from church in the Bird-in-Hand area. A man was arrested last month on felony kidnapping and misdemeanor false imprisonment charges.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say two men have turned themselves in to face charges in a shooting that claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy struck by a bullet on the porch of a west Philadelphia home a week ago. Police said 30-year-old Michael Banks and 27-year-old Damar Jones and a third man face murder and other charges in the death of Zamar Jones. An attorney representing Banks declined comment Saturday. Court documents don’t list an attorney for Jones. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that he said in a Facebook post that he returned fire from an unknown person and was “hurt” and “sick” over the boy’s death.

UNDATED (AP) — Penn State All-American Micah Parsons and two more college stars announced Thursday they are opting out of the coming college football season, which is in doubt because of the coronavirus pandemic, and looking toward the NFL draft. Parsons made his announcement with a social media post as did Purdue receiver Rondale Moore a few hours later. The news about Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau was delivered by Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz. All three will be eligible to enter the 2021 NFL draft. Parsons was already expected to be high first-round selection. Rousseau and Moore also have first-round potential.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The governing body for Pennsylvania school sports is deciding not to make a decision on fall sports for at least two weeks. The board of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association said Friday that mandatory fall sports activities are on hold until its next meeting on Aug. 21, although voluntary workouts can continue. The association hopes to use that time to discuss the matter further with Gov. Tom Wolf. Wolf on Thursday strongly recommended school and youth sports be canceled until January, although he left the final decision to school boards.

