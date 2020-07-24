Associated Press Headlines: Positive COVID-19 cases rise across PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Every region of Pennsylvania has seen an increase in the rate of positive cases, the state’s top health official says. Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Thursday it is critical to slow the virus’ spread ahead of the start of the fall school semester. In response to the rise in new cases, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration last week imposed a new round of restrictions targeting bars, restaurants, nightclubs and indoor gatherings. In July, Pennsylvania’s 14-day rate of new cases per 100,000 residents has risen by more than 50%, from below 60 to 90. The seven-day positivity rate has gradually increased in July, from about 4.5% to 5.8%.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A disgraced former Pennsylvania congressman faces allegations he paid a Philadelphia elections official to fabricate votes to help his campaign clients. Officials on Thursday unsealed an indictment against Michael “Ozzie” Myers, a Democratic consultant who served jail time in the Abscam sting case and was expelled from Congress in 1980. Myers is accused of paying the elections judge to add votes for his clients during primary elections in 2014, 2015 and 2016. Myers’ attorney declined comment.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is now offering driver licenses and identification cards with a gender-neutral designation for people who do not want to be identified as either male or female. The state Department of Transportation said Thursday that people can now choose that option in addition to the “male” or “female” designation.

It will let motorists and those needing a state-issued identification card to use “X” as a third option to indicate gender. PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said it is critical to have an accurate identification card for access to employment, healthcare, housing and more. PennDOT says 16 other states offer a non-binary option on state-issued licenses or cards.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden and Barack Obama are stepping up their attacks on President Donald Trump and defending their time in the White House in a new video. It is their first in-person meeting since the coronavirus outbreak began. Biden enlisted the former president to help slam Trump’s response to the pandemic while framing the former vice president as the better choice in November’s election. Biden and Obama discuss passing their administration’s signature health care law and blame Trump for stoking division and animosity among Americans. Republicans counter that the video amounts to a political love fest that obscures the Obama administration’s record.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia district attorney has announced charges against a police officer seen on video lowering the masks of protesters to douse them with pepper spray as they knelt on the highway during a protest. Charges were announced Wednesday against Philadelphia SWAT Officer Richard Paul Nicoletti, including simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and official oppression over the June 1 encounter during a protest over police brutality and racial injustice. A video has been widely circulated showing Nicoletti dressed in riot gear approaching three protesters kneeling on Interstate 676, before pulling down their masks and pepper-spraying them. A message was left Wednesday with an attorney representing Nicoletti.

. .

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

DETROIT (AP) — A chain of eight Michigan newspapers will stop publishing mug shots of people charged with crimes as it seeks to break negative judgments, especially in cases involving minorities. John Hiner is vice president of content at MLive Media Group. Hiner says the photos imply guilt long before trial and are indefinitely attached to news stories on the internet, no matter the outcome of a case.

Mug shots are jail photos of people charged with crimes. Hiner says the “reflexive use of mug shots” does more to foster negative perceptions rather than inform readers. MLive publishes The Grand Rapids Press as well as other Michigan newspapers. It also runs MLive.com.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The phrase “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.” has been getting an unlikely moment in the spotlight as President Donald Trump has taken a curious campaign detour into the politics of dementia three months before the election. The president attempted to yet again demonstrate his mental fitness by reciting those five words — in order, importantly — over and over in a television interview broadcast Wednesday night. The president said that collection of nouns, or ones like them, was part of a cognitive test that he had aced while declaring that his likely Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, could not do the same.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday reluctantly dropped his bid to cut Social Security payroll taxes as Republicans stumbled anew in their efforts to unite around a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package. That package is supposed to represent an opening bid in talks with top Democrats who want far more.

The delays came as the administration scrambles to avert the cutoff next week of a $600 per-week bonus unemployment benefit that has helped prop up the economy for millions of people thrown out of work since the coronavirus pandemic began. GOP leaders had hoped to roll out their proposal with fanfare on Thursday, but now that won’t come until next week.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has scrapped plans for a four-night Republican National Convention scheduled for Florida next month, citing a “flare-up” of the coronavirus. Trump’s formal renomination will still go forward in North Carolina. Trump made the announcement Thursday at the White House. He had moved parts of the GOP convention to Florida last month amid a dispute with North Carolina’s Democratic leaders over holding an indoor gathering with maskless supporters. But those plans were steadily scaled back as virus cases spiked in Florida and much of the country over the last month.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans musician would rather hear the sound of a novice struggling to play the trumpet than the sound of gunfire. And Shamaar Allen is doing his part to make that happen. He’s offering kids free trumpets in exchange for their guns. The unusual swap program was started last week after a 9-year-old boy was shot to death and two teenagers wounded by gunfire. A

llen says he has a 9-year-old boy and remembers growing up in an area where there’s often little for young people to do — but get in trouble. After getting approval from the police, Allen put the offer on his Instagram account and before long, gave away all the spare horns he had. Others have joined the effort, donating instruments or money to buy them. Some musicians have offered free lessons for those who get the free horns..

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved