Associated Press Headlines: Man charged with raping PSU students

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state-run veterans nursing home in Pennsylvania where 42 residents have died of COVID-19 failed to take steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. That’s according to a new state Health Department report. Health inspectors say that Southeastern Veterans’ Center, a 292-bed facility outside Philadelphia, ignored state and federal guidelines meant to control the virus in nursing homes. The lapses put 128 of the facility’s 154 residents in “immediate jeopardy” of serious injury or death, according to the Health Department. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania health officials reported more than 1,000 additional coronavirus infections statewide on Tuesday and 20 additional deaths.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A 36-year-old man is accused of raping four Penn State students over a seven-year period, and DNA from the victims led police to him. Jeffrey P. Fields of Port Matilda was charged with rape and other offenses on Tuesday and jailed without bail. Investigators say genealogical tools helped to connect Fields to the attacks that occurred between August 2010 and July 2017. They say Fields worked in State College during that period. Fields did not have a lawyer listed in court records.