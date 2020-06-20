Associated Press Headlines: Making police department records of discipline accessible to the public

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With some states taking a fresh look at strengthening measures to hold police officers accountable, lawmakers in Pennsylvania are being urged to join states that make police department records of discipline accessible to the public. The NAACP and ACLU support making those records public. Thus far, no such legislation is part of a reform package put forward by Democratic lawmakers, and a bill advancing in the House of Representatives would require some department-to-department disclosure of discipline records during the hiring process for a police officer. But, it would leave those records out of the public’s reach in Pennsylvania, and the state’s largest police unions are against making those records public.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s biggest Juneteenth parade and festival was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. But several other celebrations popped up throughout the city on Friday as groups commemorated the date that enslaved African Americans were emancipated. Several marches were held to mark the day and protest racial discrimination. while many community and student-led groups held picnics or hosted other events _ such as food drives_ to promote freedom and community unity. Philadelphia this week joined other cities that have designated Juneteenth as an official holiday. Many

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor is moving all of the remaining counties except one into the “green” reopening zone. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Friday the 12 counties will include Philadelphia and its suburbs, the Lehigh Valley and Erie. The only one of the state’s 67 counties not in green or moving to green in a week will be Lebanon County. The Wolf administration is blaming a vote to reopen a month ago by Republican Lebanon County commissioners. The administration says Lebanon’s infections have ticked up, preventing it from being added to the less restrictive green zone.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment began sliding down from its pandemic peak in May, even clocking in at below the national rate as payrolls grew by almost 200,000. The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 13.1% in May. That’s down 3 percentage points from April’s adjusted rate of 16.1%, its highest rate in over four decades of record-keeping. The national rate was 13.3% in May. Meanwhile, payrolls began rebounding, gaining back about 1 in 5 jobs lost during the pandemic as the number of new infections has slowed, Gov. Tom Wolf has eased social distancing restrictions and many businesses have reopened.

