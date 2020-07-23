Associated Press Headlines: Lebanon County files suit to compel Wolf to release federal relief funding

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia district attorney has announced charges against a police officer seen on video lowering the masks of protesters to douse them with pepper spray as they knelt on the highway during a protest. Charges were announced Wednesday against Philadelphia SWAT Officer Richard Paul Nicoletti, including simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and official oppression over the June 1 encounter during a protest over police brutality and racial injustice. A video has been widely circulated showing Nicoletti dressed in riot gear approaching three protesters kneeling on Interstate 676, before pulling down their masks and pepper-spraying them. A message was left Wednesday with an attorney representing Nicoletti.

HARRISBURG (AP) – A Pennsylvania county has filed suit to compel Gov. Tom Wolf to release $12.8 million in federal coronavirus relief funding that he withheld after county leaders defied his shutdown orders. Wolf withheld the funding from Lebanon County, where local Republican leaders voted in mid-May to lift pandemic restrictions in a direct challenge of the Democratic governor’s authority. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Commonwealth Court, says Wolf had no legal right to withhold funding appropriated by the legislature. The suit accuses him of a “gross abuse of power” and acting like a “de facto King.” A message was left with Wolf’s office seeking comment.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — City officials told a city commission that a statue of Christopher Columbus in south Philadelphia should be removed because of public safety concerns and community feedback. WCAU-TV reports that the chief of staff to Mayor Jim Kenney told the Philadelphia Art Commission in an online hearing Wednesday that the presence of the statue at Marconi Plaza was “unacceptable” to the majority of city residents and was “in fact, completely unsafe.” The president of the Friends of Marconi Plaza says the statue “means the world to the Italian community” and its removal would be “a travesty.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state-run veterans nursing home in Pennsylvania where 42 residents have died of COVID-19 failed to take steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. That’s according to a new state Health Department report. Health inspectors say that Southeastern Veterans’ Center, a 292-bed facility outside Philadelphia, ignored state and federal guidelines meant to control the virus in nursing homes. The lapses put 128 of the facility’s 154 residents in “immediate jeopardy” of serious injury or death, according to the Health Department. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania health officials reported more than 1,000 additional coronavirus infections statewide on Tuesday and 20 additional deaths.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved a bill to remove statues of General Robert E. Lee and other Confederate leaders from the U.S. Capitol, as a reckoning over racial injustice continues. The House vote also would remove a bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, the author of the 1857 Dred Scott decision that declared African Americans couldn’t be citizens. Three statues honoring white supremacists — including former U.S. Vice President John C. Calhoun — would be immediately removed. The legislation must be approved by the Senate and signed by President Donald Trump to take effect. Trump has strongly opposed the removal of historic statues.

TORONTO (AP) — The state of Pennsylvania won’t allow the Toronto Blue Jays to play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced the decision Wednesday. Earlier in the day, two officials familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that an agreement to share the stadium with the Pirates was pending state approval. Canada previously denied the Blue Jays’ request to play in Toronto because the regular-season schedule would require frequent travel back and forth from the United States. Canada has flattened the epidemic curve. But cases are rising in Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh.

.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved