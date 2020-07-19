Associated Press Headlines: District Attorney says no basis for charges against cop who put knee on head

AP PA Headlines 7/19/20

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania prosecutor has determined that a police officer was justified when he pressed his knee into a man’s head while restraining him outside a hospital. District Attorney Jim Martin released his findings on Friday. He says Allentown police used reasonable force to restrain the man, who was agitated, obviously intoxicated and posing a danger to himself and others. The July 11 incident was caught on video and generated allegations of police brutality.

OXFORD, Pa. (AP) — The state attorney general’s office has weighed in on a dispute over the leadership of a historically Black university near Philadelphia, filing suit against the board of trustees over the process that resulted in the ouster of the university president. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Saturday that the lawsuit argues the the Lincoln University board violated notice and agenda requirements and refused to allow participation by members named by the commonwealth during the July 10 meeting that failed to renew the contract of president Brenda Allen. A message was sent to the university seeking comment.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Cleveland Indians made a very public show of support for social justice before their 5-3 exhibition win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Indians stood with their right hands over their hearts and their left hands on the right shoulder of their teammates during the national anthem. Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor says the display was a sign of support for social justice. Lindor says the team held a lengthy meeting about what to do and came up with a plan they believe helps the call attention to the situation without being disrespectful to the American flag.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Several professional, semi-professional, amateur and college sports teams have submitted plans to the Pennsylvania Department of Health to have fans in the stands. The Wolf administration is declining to reveal which organizations, teams or colleges have submitted plans, or whether it has approved any. But the administration said Friday it continues to discourage spectators or fans from attending games to prevent transmission of the coronavirus. Penn State declined to say whether it had submitted a plan but says it’s working with various governing bodies on scenarios “for a possible return this fall consistent with physical distancing, mask wearing and other preventative safety steps.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment slid a bit down in June after hitting a pandemic peak in April, but it was well above the national rate even as payrolls rebounded by more 230,000. The state Department of Labor and Industry reported Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 13% in June, down four-tenths of a percentage point from May’s adjusted rate. The state’s rate went over 16% in April, the highest rate in over four decades of record-keeping. A survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted nonfarm payrolls grew by more than 230,000 in June to surpass 5.4 million. That was about 1 in 5 jobs lost during the pandemic.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pandemic-related shutdowns in Pennsylvania, the nation’s No. 2 commercial gambling state, helped knock casino revenue down by 18%, and it would have been much worse without the advent of online gambling and sports betting. State regulators reported Thursday that revenue from regulated gambling in Pennsylvania shrank to $2.7 billion in the just-finished fiscal year, down from a new record high above $3.3 billion. Revenue from slot-machine gambling and table games were down more than $900 million combined. But online gambling contributed $240 million and sports betting brought in $114 million in the first full year for both in Pennsylvania. Tax collections are expected to shrink to $1.1 billion from $1.4 billion a year ago.

