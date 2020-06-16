Articles of impeachment introduced against Governor Wolf

HARRISBURG – A western Pennsylvania state representative says he and 24 co-sponsors have introduced a House resolution calling for Governor Tom Wolf’s impeachment. They want him out because of what they say was the mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to multiple media reports, State Representative Daryl Metcalfe (R-12th, Butler) of Butler County announced five articles of impeachment Tuesday. It’s unclear if any Valley state representatives are among the co-sponsors, or supporters of the measure. WKOK has reached out to them for comment.

State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) says, like in Washington, the articles have to originate and be approved in the house. It would then move to the state senate, where senators would serve as impartial jurors during a trial. For that reason, as Senator Majority Whip, Sen. Gordner says he can’t comment on the impeachment. He says the last time articles were approved in the house was in the 1990s when State Supreme Court Justice Rolf Larsen was impeached.

Article one says Governor Wolf’s orders during the pandemic violated the multiple amendments of the U.S. Constitution. Article two criticizes the business waiver process which also devastated the state’s economy. Article three says the governor failed to direct appropriate staffing for unemployment benefits. The fourth article accuses the governor of failing to protect nursing home and long-term care facilities residents from the virus. The fifth says the governor withheld critical information about the outbreak from the public, press, and General Assembly.