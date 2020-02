SUNBURY – An arrest has been made and an arraignment is set to take place Thursday afternoon in connection with Sunday morning’s stabbing in Sunbury. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says a suspect will be arraigned at 3 p.m. this afternoon at Magistrate Mike Toomey’s office.

Meanwhile, a Geisinger spokeswoman tells us the victim, Timothy Moultrie, has been upgraded to fair condition.

The incident occurred in the 700 block of Edison Avenue in Sunbury around 3 a.m. Sunday.