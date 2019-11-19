Arrest made in Point Township from NY fatal hit-and-run

POINT TOWNSHIP (AP) – Authorities have made an arrest in Northumberland County related to a fatal hit-and-run in upstate New York. New York state troopers say 44-year-old Derrick Carlisle, of Northville, New York was located at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in Point Township. Police there have charged him with receiving stolen property and possessing a firearm without a license.

Police say he was operating a pickup truck that had damage consistent with the accident in the south Adirondacks that killed 46-year-old Andria Berger this past weekend.

Her body was found on the side of Route 30 in New York Sunday morning. Police determined the truck left the scene sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday.

It could not immediately be determined if Carlisle had a lawyer.