Arrest made in incident involving knife in Hummels Wharf

SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove state police are withholding the name of a 36-year-old man who the say had a knife and threatened three people, including two children, about two weeks ago.

The incident was on Brown Street in Monroe Township, Snyder County January 13. Troopers say Hummels Wharf fire fighters were first on the scene and troopers say the man with the knife punched one of the volunteers.

They say the man then locked himself in a bedroom, troopers made entry to the room and found him unconscious next to the knife and the man had wounds to both wrists. He was taken to Geisinger to be treated for mental health issues and his wounds.

The next day the unidentified defendant was arraigned on charges of making terroristic threats, simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child and harassment. Bail is set at $25,000 and he was sent to Snyder County Prison.