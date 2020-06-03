Buffalo Valley PD: Arrest made from Lewisburg drive-by shooting

LEWISBURG – An arrest has been made after a drive-by shooting in Lewisburg Monday evening. Court papers say 24-year-old Justin Calzada of Northumberland was arrested overnight, after admitting he drove the suspect vehicle from the incident. According to court papers, Calzada told officers he drove onto and slowed up in the area of 1704 West Market Street, where the incident took place. However, Calzada refused to identify the shooter, because he ‘would not snitch on someone’ and ‘was confident the shooter would come forward and do the right thing.’

Buffalo Valley Regional Police say the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Monday, where they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Geisinger where one was treated and released. The other was admitted for further treatment and no other medical updates are available.