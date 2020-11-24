Arrest made after racist graffiti in Mifflinburg

MIFFLINBURG- Mifflinburg Police arrested two juveniles for allegedly spray painting racist graffiti in the borough earlier this month. We told you after the vandalism that blue graffiti was found on garages, windows, and vehicles on Cherry Alley. There were nine different locations in a three-block radius that were spray-painted and the juveniles stole a shopping card from Weis Markets and attempted to enter parked vehicles. Officers say the two young men will be charged in juvenile court with theft, criminal mischief and other charges. They do not believe any specific group or person was targeted in this incident in Union County.