Arrest made after man dies from Sunbury fight

SUNBURY – A Middleburg man has been arrested after a fight in Sunbury led to the death of another man. Court documents say 36-year-old Jay Boyer has been charged with a felony count of aggravated assault, and a misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter.

The incident occurred April 28 just after 4 a.m. along South Third Street, when Boyer got into a fight with Brian Cox of Sunbury. According to court papers, the two men were seen inside a social club, then moved outside. Video then showed Boyer striking Cox in the face and head, and Boyer was later found unresponsive on the ground. Cox died from his injuries May 9.

Boyer was arraigned at Magistrate Mike Toomey’s office Thursday and was sent to Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 11.