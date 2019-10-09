Armed robbery at Kohl’s in Monroe Marketplace

SUNBURY – State police are investigating reports of an armed robbery outside of Kohl’s department store this afternoon.

According to the Daily Item, police questioned individuals outside of the store in Monroe Marketplace following reports of a man robbing a woman at gunpoint around noon earlier Wednesday.

The Daily Item says valley police departments are on the lookout for a tan SUV with a white male driver, wearing a gray headband.

We are working to gather more details on this developing story.