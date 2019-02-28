Arizona town apologizes to young Selingrove journalist

PATAGONIA, AZ – A young Selinsgrove journalist, who was confronted by an Arizona marshal, while covering a story, has received an apology from the town’s council. The Daily Item reports 12-year-old Hilde Lysiak received the apology during a meeting of the Patagonia Town Council Wednesday night.

The town council says her first amendment rights were violated, and they say they respect and encourage her aspirations as a successful reporter. The council also said it will not tolerate bias of any kind, including infringement of freedom of speech.

Lysiak was in Patagonia to report on the U.S.-Mexico border wall situation. While on the job, she was approached by town marshal Joseph Patterson and who asked her for identification. Patterson then threatened to throw her in “juvey.” Lysiak taped the conversation and put it on the internet.

Lysiak runs and writes for the Orange Street News, a Selinsgrove-based publication and online blogsite.