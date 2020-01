TURBOTVILLE – A man who was seriously injured in a crash last week, is out of the hospital. 19-year-old Max John Moynan of Washingtonville was a passenger in a crash on Route 54 near Turbotville on Monday 12/30. According to a recent update from Geisinger, he has now been released from the hospital. Moynan was involved in the crash claimed the life of Brett Stuart from Danville Monday.