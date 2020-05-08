Area Agency on Aging partners with Boy Scouts serving those in need

SUNBURY – Some Valley Boy Scouts teamed up with the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging to provide food boxes and personal hygiene bags to 350 older adults throughout the county. All supplies were packed and delivered Thursday.

The county Agency on Aging says it has been receiving phone calls from older adults seeking assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic…The agency says this due to family and friends not being able to provide shopping assistance to their loved ones.

The Agency on Aging says Walter Howell, Senior District Executive from the Susquehanna Council of the Boy Scouts of America, reached out to offer assistance. The agency says it used a Disaster Relief grant to purchase the supplies. They thanked the Boy Scouts and other local businesses for their assistance.