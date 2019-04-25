Home
Arbor Day to be celebrated in Lewisburg

Arbor Day to be celebrated in Lewisburg

WKOK Staff | April 25, 2019 |

LEWISBURG—  The public is invited to attend a ceremony and walking tour Friday in Union County as part of Arbor Day.  The Lewisburg Shade Tree Commission is hosting their annual celebration Friday.  It begins at noon at a site where nine new trees have been planted near North Fifth and St. Mary’s Streets in Lewisburg.

 

The program will include a brief history of Arbor Day and will recognize the borough and Citizen’s Electric for their commitment to the Arbor Day Foundation’s programs.  Refreshments will include tree-themed items as well.

 

This is Lewisburg’s 34th year as a Tree City USA community.  Mayor Judy Wagner will read an Arbor Day proclamation that urges citizens to plant trees.  Following the ceremony, there will be a walking tour with local tree experts, viewing species of trees that reside in Lewisburg.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff