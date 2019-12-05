Arabella Parker’s funeral hearing moved

SUNBURY – Another court date has been moved in the Arabella Parker abuse case. The Daily Item reports a hearing to determine funeral arrangements for the child has now been rescheduled to December 9. It was originally scheduled for December 12, the same date Parker’s mom, Samantha Delcamp and her boyfriend, Jahrid Burgess, are scheduled to be in Northumberland County court.

Arabella’s family tells The Daily Item they are happy to see the date moved up so they can move forward for the child. Arabella’s father, Karl Parker, who’s currently jailed on a DUI charge, rejected the funeral arrangements for Arabella.