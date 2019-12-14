AP: Woman kills her child and then herself, headlines, features, high school basketball and more

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — U.S. Steel Corp. is agreeing to pay $8.5 million to settle a 2017 class-action lawsuit that accused the steelmaker of negligence in allowing air pollution emissions from its Clairton Coke Works. The proposed agreement was filed in Allegheny County Court and a hearing on it is scheduled for Feb. 24. Under the settlement agreement, U.S. Steel must spend at least $6.5 million to reduce soot emissions and noxious odors from the the Clairton coke-making facility. The remaining $2 million would go to area residents and their lawyers. The company is facing other lawsuits over pollution from the Clairton facility.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Police say a woman in northeastern Pennsylvania killed her 5-year-old daughter and then herself. Pennsylvania State Police found the victims Friday morning in Bear Creek Township, near Wilkes-Barre, in a car parked just off the road in a wooded area bisected by a clear-cut for power lines. Troopers identified the victims as 31-year-old Christina Tyler and 5-year-old Olivia Tyler. Police say the car was Christina Tyler’s. Police say the investigation was ongoing, but that nobody else was involved.

UNDATED (AP) — The family of a marijuana suspect who wound up dead under the treads of a bulldozer commandeered by Pennsylvania State Police has filed an amended lawsuit that raises new questions about the agency’s tactics. The family accuses police of extreme recklessness in their pursuit of of 51-year-old Gregory Longenecker, who had been caught growing marijuana plants on public land near Reading, Pennsylvania. The suit quotes a police helicopter pilot as expressing shock that a colleague was using the bulldozer to look for Longenecker. The pilot says the bulldozer appeared to be “coming in blind” and that he tried to tell its operator to stop.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — At least eight Democratic presidential candidates plan to participate in a forum Saturday in Pittsburgh to answer questions about their plans for public schools. Organizers of the Public Education Forum 2020 say the committed candidates are Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren.

Organizers include labor unions and the NAACP. They say topics will include school investment, student services, special education, student debt, teaching conditions, and education equity and justice issues. The event is at the city’s convention center but isn’t open to the public.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The blue-collar character actor Danny Aiello has died at age 86. His long career of playing tough guys included roles in “Fort Apache, the Bronx,” “Moonstruck” and “Once Upon a Time in America.” But perhaps his most famous role was as a pizzeria operator in a black neighborhood of Brooklyn in Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing,” which earned him an Oscar nod.

Aiello became a favorite of several directors, among them Woody Allen, who used him in the Broadway play “The Floating Light Globe” and the movies “Broadway Danny Rose,” “The Purple Rose of Cairo” and “Radio Days.”

WASHINGTON DC (AP) –President Donald Trump has signed resolutions renaming two post offices in southern California in honor of Marilyn Monroe and rock ‘n’ roll legend Ritchie Valens. The Los Angeles Daily News reported Thursday that the Van Nuys Civic Center postal depot will be named the Marilyn Monroe Post Office. The Pacoima post office will be named the Ritchie Valens Post Office Building. Democratic Rep. Tony Cardenas introduced the resolutions to rename the two facilities near San Fernando after the pop culture icons.

WICHITA (AP) – A camel, cow and donkey that were found roaming together along a Kansas road have been booked to appear in a Christmas Nativity scene. The Wichita Eagle reports that the trio will be the celebrity guests Saturday during a holiday event called Happy Hoof-i-days at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park. Sully the camel, Gus the donkey and Rufus the cow made headlines last month when the Goddard Police Department asked for help in a Facebook post locating the owners of the “three friends traveling together (towards a Northern star).” Law enforcement later determined that their owner was an employee of the wildlife park.

Friday’s Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bellefonte 58, Philipsburg-Osceola 57

Crestwood 61, Williamsport 35

Cumberland Valley 63, Mifflin County 39

Danville 77, Mifflinburg 44

Hughesville 40, Warrior Run 36

Jefferson-Morgan 71, Mapletown 34

Jersey Shore 62, Selinsgrove 36

Montoursville 56, Central Columbia 43

Shamokin 74, Central Mountain 52

Sullivan County 63, Montgomery 19

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bellefonte 63, Philipsburg-Osceola 22

Greenwood 62, Newport 51

Mount Carmel 53, Southern Columbia 41

Lourdes Regional 35, Shikellamy 27

East Juniata 36, Upper Dauphin 34

Columbia-Montour 33, Schuylkill Haven 17

Towanda 61, Cowanesque Valley 38

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Houston 130 Orlando 107 Final L.A. Lakers 113 Miami 110 Final Philadelphia 116 New Orleans 109 Final Indiana 110 Atlanta 100 Final Charlotte 83 Chicago 73 Final Milwaukee 127 Memphis 114 Final Utah 114 Golden State 106 Final L.A. Clippers 124 Minnesota 117 Final New York 103 Sacramento 101

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final OT Vegas 3 Dallas 2 Final Colorado 3 New Jersey 1

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (24)Colorado 56 Colorado St. 48

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

San Antonio at Phoenix 5 p.m. Brooklyn at Toronto 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Chicago 8 p.m. Washington at Memphis 8 p.m. Cleveland at Milwaukee 8:30 p.m. Miami at Dallas 8:30 p.m. Detroit at Houston 9 p.m. Oklahoma City at Denver 9 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Buffalo at N-Y Islanders 1 p.m. Columbus at Ottawa 1 p.m. N-Y Rangers at Anaheim 4 p.m. Carolina at Calgary 4 p.m. Dallas at Nashville 6:30 p.m. Toronto at Edmonton 7 p.m. Boston at Florida 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Minnesota 7 p.m. Detroit at Montreal 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Pittsburgh 7 p.m. Washington at Tampa Bay 7 p.m. New Jersey at Arizona 8 p.m. Chicago at St. Louis 8 p.m. Vancouver at San Jose 10 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Army at (21)Navy 3 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

E. Kentucky at (1)Louisville 12 p.m. UMKC at (2)Kansas 5 p.m. (10)Oregon at (5)Michigan 12 p.m. (6)Gonzaga at (15)Arizona 10 p.m. Georgia Tech at (8)Kentucky 5 p.m. Saint Louis at (12)Auburn 4 p.m. (13)Memphis at (19)Tennessee 3 p.m. Drake at (14)Dayton 7 p.m. (16)Michigan St. at Oakland 12 p.m. Southern U. at (18)Butler 12 p.m. Delaware at (20)Villanova 2 p.m. (22)Seton Hall at Rutgers 4 p.m. (23)Xavier at Wake Forest 4 p.m.

