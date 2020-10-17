AP: Wolf vetoes bill that would let restaurants and bars reopen at up to full capacity

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that would freeze pay for the general assembly and top state officials. The bill was approved in the state House and Senate with bipartisan support and would pause the cost of living adjustments for state government officials through 2021. The freeze begins Dec. 1, 2020 and is through Nov. 30, 2021.

Earlier this year, the House Republican Caucus placed a freeze on hiring and froze employee salaries for one year. The pay freeze applies to the governor, lieutenant governor, state treasurer, auditor general, attorney general, commissioners of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, heads of departments, judges, and members of the General Assembly.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting…Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a Republican-sponsored bill Friday that would have let restaurants and bars reopen at up to full capacity, saying it would have jeopardized public health and safety. It was the latest in a string of coronavirus-related vetoes from the Democratic governor, as GOP state lawmakers have continually pressed for looser social distancing restrictions and to revoke or modify other Wolf policies. Wolf also argued the legislation has constitutionality problems because it would have taken away authority from the governor during the global health emergency.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting… The Presidential campaign is coming to Pennsylvania. Vice President Mike Pence is headlining a rally at Reading Regional Airport in Reading Saturday and another at Capital City Airport in suburban Harrisburg Monday. The president’s son, Eric, is visiting a trucking company in Dunmore Saturday, near Scranton.

President Donald Trump will headline a rally at Erie International Airport on Tuesday; his cabinet members are also making visits to the state, including US Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, Housing Secretary Ben Carson and Environmental Protection Agency Administration Andrew Wheeler in recent days.

Former President Barack Obama will campaign in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Doug Imhoof, the husband of Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris, also will campaign in Philadelphia, Saturday. Biden on Thursday night appeared at ABC’s televised town hall in Philadelphia.