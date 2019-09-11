US commemorates 9/11: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering, appeals to “never forget” and rising attention to the terror attacks’ extended toll on responders. A crowd of victims’ relatives is expected at ground zero Wednesday. President Donald Trump is scheduled to join an observance at the Pentagon.

Vice President Mike Pence is to speak at the third attack site, near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Eighteen years after the deadliest terror attack on American soil, the nation is still grappling with the aftermath at ground zero, in Congress and beyond. The attacks’ aftermath is visible from airport security checkpoints to Afghanistan, where a post-9/11 invasion has become America’s longest war. Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked planes rammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Shanksville field on Sept. 11, 2001.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A proposal to allow limited hunting in Pennsylvania on Sundays is running into opposition that could prevent its final passage in the state House. Game and Fisheries Committee Chairman Keith Gillespie said Tuesday after a contentious informational hearing in the Capitol that supporters will need to engage in some “damage control” if they hope to see the bill enacted.

The state Senate voted 36 to 14 in June to permit hunting on one Sunday during deer rifle season, one during deer archery season, and on a third Sunday. It’s touted as a way to make it easier for younger people and those who work during the week to hunt. Pennsylvania has long banned Sunday hunting, although there are exceptions for crows, foxes and coyotes.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court has heard arguments in Philadelphia over whether the chief lawyer for Penn State when the Jerry Sandusky scandal broke should face public censure. The state’s lawyer disciplinary board recommended that punishment in March for Cynthia Baldwin. The Legal Intelligencer said only four of the court’s seven justices participated in the argument, and there was no indication when they might rule.

The board has leveled several claims against Baldwin regarding her conduct as investigators ramped up their probe of Sandusky. Sandusky, Penn State’s former defensive football coach, is serving a state prison sentence on a 2012 sexual abuse conviction. Lawyers for Cynthia Baldwin and the Office of Disciplinary Counsel debated the matter Tuesday. Baldwin’s lawyer says the justices should conclude she did not violate the rules of professional conduct for lawyers.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania House of Representatives is cutting its ranks after 63 legislative employees jumped on the chance to be paid a bonus to quit their jobs. Pennlive.com reported that 31 Republican staffers, 21 Democratic staffers and 11 who work under the House chief clerk and comptroller’s offices took the offer for $1,000 payments for each year of service, up to 25 years.

The offer was open to those with at least five years’ experience. It expired at the end of August. Those who took the voluntary buyout can’t return to House employment for a decade but are free to find work elsewhere in state government. The goal is to replace senior workers with lower-paid employees, and to reap savings by eliminating an unspecified number of positions.

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania couple who police say went on a spending spree after a bank accidentally deposited $120,000 into their account are headed to trial.

State police tell the Williamsport Sun-Gazette that Robert and Tiffany Williams, of Montoursville, spent most of the money on items like an SUV, a race car, two four-wheelers, and a camper. Police say the couple also paid bills and gave friends $15,000.

BB&T bank contacted the couple June 20 after realizing the error, telling the couple they were responsible for returning the funds. After they failed to repay the money, the bank took legal action.

The couple faces felony theft charges.

As they arrived at court Monday, Robert Williams told WNEP-TV they “took some bad legal advice” and “it probably wasn’t the best thing in the end.”

No trial date was set.

NEW YORK (AP) — For students from elementary to high school, the Sept. 11 terrorist attack isn’t a memory. It’s history. A new HBO documentary that debuts on the event’s 18th anniversary treats it that way. The necessity of her project, “What Happened on September 11,” struck filmmaker Amy Schatz when a third grade girl told her about a playdate where she and a friend Googled “Sept. 11 attacks.” “When a child does that, what he or she finds are some pretty horrific images that are not necessarily appropriate for kids,” Schatz said on Tuesday. “So I felt a responsibility to try to fill that void and try to give kids something that isn’t horrifying and kind of fills in the gap.”

The half-hour film debuts Wednesday at 6 p.m. A companion piece, focusing on the memories of former students at a high school near Ground Zero, premieres three hours later. Schatz has made a specialty of creating films that seek to explain the inexplicable, with “The Number on Great-Grandpa’s Arm” tackling the Holocaust and another on the Parkland shooting. “I’m really desperate for some more lightness very soon,” she said. In this case, she worked with the Sept. 11 remembrance museum on the story, filming two men who work there giving presentations to third graders.

NEW YORK (AP) — Television networks will be happy to know that ratings will go up for many of their programs next year, simply because the Nielsen company will count more people. The company whose numbers provide the currency for the TV industry says its change will begin next September, when it begins accounting for people who watch outside of their homes.

That news, first reported in Variety, means that people who watch in bars, airports or offices will be accounted for in the measurements used to set advertising rates. That’s been a long time coming for networks, which have been prodding Nielsen to find a way to pick up this extra viewership for years. CNBC stopped subscribing to Nielsen four years ago, feeling cheated because Nielsen didn’t count people who watched business coverage in offices.

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — One analyst says Apple’s $5-a-month price for its new Apple TV Plus streaming service is a “shot across the bow” to Netflix and Disney as competition heats up. Apple announced the price and a Nov. 1 launch date at an event on Tuesday. It didn’t say how many titles the service will start with. Its library will likely be much smaller than Netflix and Disney.

People who purchase a new Apple device such as an iPhone, computer or tablet will get a year free. Apple announced new iPhone, iPad and Watch models on Tuesday. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says the streaming price is a “show stopper.” Netflix’ most popular plan is $13 a month and Disney’s service launching in November will cost $7 a month. Ives says that with an installed base of 900 million active iPhones worldwide, Apple could gain 100 million

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils host the Braves again today, 6:30pm, while the conclusion of the Late Day New Roundup, and CBS Sportsradio continue on WKOK.com and the SBC app.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cap on backward and with confident head shakes and fist pumps, Johnny Cueto dazzled over five shutout innings in his long-awaited season debut to pitch the San Francisco Giants past the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4. The charismatic right-hander, far fitter and stronger than before he got hurt, returned to the mound for the first time in more than 13 months following Tommy John surgery. Cueto allowed one hit, struck out four and walked one. Stephen Vogt hit a two-run homer and drove in four.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Corey Dickerson homered twice to help Philadelphia’s wild-card push and the Phillies hit five home runs overall in a 6-5 win over the Atlanta Braves. J.T. Realmuto, Bryce Harper and Dickerson all homered in the first inning. Scott Kingery also hit an inside-the-park homer.

