AP: Unemployment rate rises two-tenths of a percentage point, high school basketball scores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A northern Pennsylvania woman who is a longtime executive for a powdered metals supplier and ran a detention center in Iraq as an Army reservist will seek the Republican nomination to run for state treasurer. Stacy Garrity announced her candidacy Thursday. The primary is April 28. Democrat Joe Torsella, elected in 2016, is seeking a second four-year term. T

he 55-year-old Garrity is trained as an accountant and is a vice president at Pennsylvania-based Global Tungsten & Powders Corp. She retired in 2016 from the Army Reserves. In Iraq, Garrity ran the detention center at Camp Bucca, as part of the 800th Military Police Brigade.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate rose in December for the fourth straight month, as payrolls shrank and the labor force hit another record high. The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate rose two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.5%, after hitting a four-decade low of 3.8% last year.

The national unemployment rate was 3.5% in December. A survey of households found Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force rose by 18,000 to a record high. However, a separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls dropped by almost 10,000. Friday’s figures are preliminary and could change.

ALLENTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a juvenile who fatally stabbed a man who was attempting a home invasion robbery was justified in using deadly force because he acted in self-defense. They say 48-year-old Luis Nieves forced open the door of an Allentown home Sunday night and started attacking the youth, who lived in the home.

Authorities say Nieves struck the youth with a metal cane during the struggle, and the boy stabbed Nieves. Nieves and the youth were both taken to the hospital, where Nieves was pronounced dead a short time later. The youth was treated for undisclosed injuries and was later released.

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — An elderly Amish man who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing four girls for years is facing 38 to 76 years in prison, even though the judge acknowledged the sentence is largely symbolic given the man’s age. Seventy-five-year-old David Stoltzfus Smucker chose not to speak in court in Lancaster County on Friday.

The capacity crowd included Smucker’s wife and black-suited members of his church and family. Smucker pleaded no-contest in December to 20 felony counts, including rape. The girls told police that Smucker assaulted them when they were between 4 and 9 years old. The girls have been removed from their homes and are being homeschooled.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania has paid off $2.8 billion in bonds it issued in 2012 to retire a post-recession unemployment compensation debt that businesses owed to the federal government. State officials said this week that the last installment was paid Jan. 1.

That completed the repayment on one of the largest bond issuances in the state’s history, if not the largest. Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration says the total debt service was $3.4 billion and saved employers approximately $57 million. With the bond debt repaid, businesses will no longer pay a 1.1% interest factor assessed on their unemployment compensation taxes.

High School Basketball Scores

Girls Basketball

Shikellamy 36 Milton 24

Southern 41 Hughesville 36

Bloomsburg 51 Mount Carmel 39

Shamokin 45 Central Columbia 39

Danville 43 Selinsgrove 31

Mifflinburg 41 Central Mountain 34

Warrior Run 54 Montoursville 48

Lewisburg 50 Midd West 26

East Juniata 52 Newport 14

Boys Basketball

Halifax 63 Line Mountain 47

Midd West 47 South Williamsport 45

East Juniata 70 Newport 37

Northumberland Chrisitan 85 Grace Prep 44

