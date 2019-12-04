Two tax credit programs vulnerable to fraud: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A grand jury says two of Pennsylvania’s tax credit programs are vulnerable to fraud, citing newly unsealed allegations that two people disappeared in Hong Kong after using bogus front companies to obtain state tax credits they resold for millions of dollars. The state attorney general’s office announced charges against them Tuesday and issued a report that found “systemic deficiencies” in the state’s Keystone Innovation Zone and Pennsylvania Research and Development tax credit programs. The report proposes that applicants should be audited, applications should be verified and the laws should be changed to give regulators more time

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A county prosecutor is accusing the owner of multibillion-dollar pipelines carrying natural gas liquids across Pennsylvania of illegally using uniformed state constables as a private security force. Charged on Tuesday by Chester County District Attorney Thomas Hogan’s office was an Energy Transfer security manager. Hogan says 19 constables received $235,000 in a “buy-a-badge” security scheme for the Mariner East pipelines. Texas-based Energy Transfer says the charges are meritless.

LANGHORNE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district will appeal a state commission’s ruling that it can continue to call its sports teams “Redskins” but must remove logos that “negatively stereotype Native Americans.” The Neshaminy School District board voted 9-0 Monday night to appeal last month’s ruling by the state Human Relations Commission. In a statement, the district accused the commission of “unsubstantiated allegations of racism” and ordering actions that could cost nearly $1 million.

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed and a woman was wounded inside a movie theater in Pennsylvania. West Manchester Township police said officers were called to the Regal Cinemas shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday. Police said a single shooter shot both victims in a theater and then fled the complex. The man was pronounced dead at York Hospital about 40 minutes later. The York County coroner’s office identified him as 22-year-old Andre White of Cumberland County. No arrests were announced.

READING, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a traffic accident sent three eastern Pennsylvania police officers to the hospital, but their injuries aren’t considered life-threatening. Reading police say the officers were in an unmarked police car that collided with a sport-utility vehicle that went through a traffic light at about 9 a.m. Tuesday. Police at the scene said the three, all plain-clothes criminal investigators, were taken to a hospital along with two people from the SUV.

PITTSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The United Daughters of the Confederacy has lost a bid to put a Confederate monument back on the grounds of a North Carolina courthouse after county officials removed it. WRAL reports Superior Court Judge Susan Bray issued the ruling yesterday, more than a week after the monument was removed from the Chatham County Courthouse grounds.

The UDC had tried to block the removal. The group said a 2015 state law mandates that the statue be returned. The local chapter donated the monument to Chatham County in 1907. The removal came months after Winston-Salem officials removed a Confederate statue from land that had passed into private hands. Protesters have also torn down monuments at a Durham courthouse and on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Officials say a substitute teacher in Utah has been fired after berating a fifth-grade student who said he was thankful for being adopted by his two dads, one of whom is a former dancer on “Dancing with the Stars.” The Salt Lake Tribune reports the company that contracts with the Alpine School District near Salt Lake City announced that the unidentified woman was terminated.

The firing follows an investigation into her comments. The teacher asked the children on Nov. 21 to share what they were thankful for. Students said that after the boy spoke, she lectured the 30 children on her view that homosexuality is wrong. Three girls left to get the principal. The substitute was escorted out. One of the dads, Louis van Amstel, has said his son was deeply hurt.

UNDATED (AP) – Family members of longtime “American Top 40″ host Casey Kasem have settled dueling lawsuits that alleged he was badly mistreated before his death in 2014. The two sides filed a request to dismiss the case in Los Angeles Superior Court. The terms were not revealed, and attorneys did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment. Daughter Kerri Kasem said in a statement Tuesday that she was “distraught and heartbroken” that relatives and attorneys forced the settlement. The two sides fought bitterly for years over Kasem’s care in his final years and over his death at age 82.

‘Unicorn puppy’ will stay with Missouri rescue mission

A dog that drew international attention because of a tail-like growth on his face will remain with the founder of a group that rescued him. The dog, named Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn, was rescued in November by Mac's Mission in southeast Missouri.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A dog who was dubbed the unicorn puppy because of a tail-like growth between his eyes will remain with the founder of a Missouri rescue group, despite more than 300 offers to adopt him. The beagle-mix puppy, named Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn, was rescued in November by Mac’s Mission in southeast Missouri. He drew international attention when his picture hit social media, prompting all the adoption offers but also some negative attention, including death threats, said Rochelle Steffen, founder of the Mac’s Mission in Jackson.

Those two factors — plus the dog’s winning personality — convinced Steffen to reverse an earlier decision to find a new home for Narwhal, she told The Southeast Missourian. She said her tiny rescue could not properly vet the 300 adoption applicants and she was concerned by “stupid, ugly comments (online) about this sweet little puppy.” People have shown up at the rescue in Jackson because of the dog, prompting security measures and meetings “by appointment only,” Steffen said. Narwhal is watched at all times by Steffen and trusted volunteers. Steffen said she wanted to keep the dog safe and was concerned he could be exploited by someone without his best interests at heart.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Detroit 127 Cleveland 94 Final Orlando 127 Washington 120 Final Dallas 118 New Orleans 97 Final OT Miami 121 Toronto 110 Final 2OT San Antonio 135 Houston 133 Final L.A. Lakers 105 Denver 96 Final L.A. Clippers 117 Portland 97

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Boston 2 Carolina 0 Final Arizona 4 Columbus 2 Final Minnesota 4 Florida 2 Final Montreal 4 N-Y Islanders 2 Final Vegas 4 New Jersey 3 Final Philadelphia 6 Toronto 1 Final OT Tampa Bay 3 Nashville 2 Final Winnipeg 5 Dallas 1 Final Vancouver 5 Ottawa 2 Final Washington 5 San Jose 2

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1)Louisville 58 (4)Michigan 43 Final (10)Duke 87 (11)Michigan St. 75 Final (15)Memphis 71 Bradley 56 Final Indiana 80 (17)Florida St. 64 Final (18)Baylor 78 Md.-Eastern Shore 46 Final (19)Dayton 99 Houston Baptist 68 Final (24)Butler 67 Mississippi 58

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Golden State at Charlotte 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Detroit 7 p.m. Phoenix at Orlando 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Atlanta 7:30 p.m. Miami at Boston 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Chicago 8 p.m. Indiana at Oklahoma City 8 p.m. Minnesota at Dallas 8:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Utah 9 p.m. Sacramento at Portland 10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Colorado at Toronto 7 p.m. St. Louis at Pittsburgh 8 p.m. Ottawa at Edmonton 9:30 p.m. Washington at Los Angeles 10 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Notre Dame at (3)Maryland 7:30 p.m. (5)Virginia at Purdue 7:15 p.m. (6)Ohio St. at (7)North Carolina 9:30 p.m. Texas Southern at (9)Gonzaga 9 p.m. Loyola Marymount at (20)Colorado 10 p.m. Florida A&M at (21)Tennessee 7 p.m. E. Washington at (22)Washington 10 p.m. Penn at (23)Villanova 6:30 p.m. (25)Utah St. at San Jose St. 11:15 p.m.

___

