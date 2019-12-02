Amber alert teen found safe: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

NANTICOKE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police have found a 15-year-old girl who was reported abducted by a man who stole a police vehicle. Police say Samara Derwin was reported missing Sunday and believed to be abducted by 20-year-old Jordan Oliver. A police spokesman at the Wyoming barracks said just before midnight that she was found safe and no arrests have been made. An Amber Alert was canceled. Further details haven’t been released.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Retired Navy admiral and former congressman Joe Sestak is calling off his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. The 67-year-old Pennsylvania Democrat says in a statement that without the privilege of national press, it is unfair to ask others to continue making sacrifices. In joining the crowded field last June, Sestak called for strong action to deal with climate change, corporate accountability and China’s geopolitical threat.

Sestak made little impression with donors or other supporters and failed to qualify for any of the party-sponsored debates. He recently completed a walk across New Hampshire to drum up interest in his campaign.

Sestak graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and spent three decades in the Navy. He served two terms in the House, 2007-2011.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission says it is investigating a video circulated on social media showing two males apparently beating an injured deer. In a Facebook post Sunday, the commission called the conduct portrayed in the video “reprehensible and potentially a violation of the law.”

In the video, the two appear to kick the animal in the face repeatedly and rip off one of its antlers.

Game wardens are investigating and asked anyone with information to call its Operation Game Thief hotline or the northwest region dispatch office. The commission told KDKA-TV that although the two individuals are reportedly from Brookville in Jefferson County, that doesn’t mean the incident occurred there.

Brookville police told WJAC-TV that the events occurred outside of their jurisdiction and that “proper authorities were notified.”

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been charged with attempted homicide in a Pittsburgh stabbing that critically injured former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor, who also faces a charge. Police say a 24-year-old woman was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault, while Pryor faces a charge of simple assault. Gregory Diulus of Vantage Management Group, which represents Pryor, says he’s expected to recover. Diulus didn’t immediately respond to another call about the charges.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Social media star Olivia Jade Giannulli on Sunday posted her first YouTube video since the arrest of her parents, actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, made her one of the most visible figures in the college admissions scandal that ensnared dozens of wealthy parents and their children.

“Welcome back to my YouTube channel, obviously I’ve been gone for a really long time,” Jade says in the two-minute video, titled “hi again,” posted to her account that has nearly 2 million subscribers. She says she debated for months whether to return to her channel, which focused on fashion, beauty and video-diary entries about her life.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters labeled as recruits to the USC crew team so they could gain admission to the school, even though neither participated in the sport.

Charged in federal court in Massachusetts with conspiracy to commit fraud, bribery and money laundering, they have pleaded not guilty and have refused to reach plea agreements with prosecutors as many other parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, already have done.

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — At the heart of an annual California Christmas tradition lies a struggling deodar cedar tree in the city of Fresno. Nearly a century ago, the tree was decorated by Willian and Mae Winning in memory of their teenage son after he died from a fall, the Fresno Bee reported Sunday. Neighbors decorated trees in front of their homes in solidarity with the grieving parents.

Today, the tree is one of hundreds decorated by residents each December along a 2-mile (3.2-kilometer) stretch of Van Ness Boulevard known as Christmas Tree Lane. “It’s not just, ‘Oh, let’s decorate our neighborhood.’ It has meaning,” said Dana Pratt, who bought the home behind the tree with her husband Greg in 2016. “A spirit-of-Christmas kind of thing – at least I think so.”

The Pratts have been working to slowly renovate the home and restore the tree, which has a sign commemorating its history in the city about 160 miles (257 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco. They hired an arborist who trimmed some of the tree’s dead limbs, which spooked neighbors who cherish the annual tradition.

