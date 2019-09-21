AP State Headlines, Features, High School Football Scores and More

AP PA Headlines 9/21/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The money-losing Three Mile Island, site of the United States’ worst commercial nuclear power accident, has been shut down by its energy giant owner. Friday’s end to the 45-year electricity-producing career of Three Mile Island Unit 1 came after Chicago-based Exelon Corp. tried and failed to get financial aid from Pennsylvania last spring. It’s estimated decommissioning will cost $1 billion.

Three Mile Island’s Unit 1 opened in 1974 and was licensed to operate through 2034. But Exelon complained the plant was losing money in competitive electricity markets. Three Mile Island also faced particularly difficult economics because the 1979 accident that destroyed Unit 2 left it with just one reactor. Decommissioning both units could take decades. No nuclear plant proposed after the 1979 accident has been successfully completed and put into operation in the United States.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania man captured a home invader with the help of his three pit bulls. Investigators say the 30-year-old homeowner and another resident were inside their North Philadelphia home around 8:45 p.m. when two men entered, announcing a robbery. The homeowner wrestled one of the suspects to the ground while the other shot him in the left thigh before fleeing the scene.

As the homeowner continued fighting with the first suspect, the three pit bulls joined in and attacked the intruder. Police found both the homeowner and suspect at the scene. They were both taken to the hospital and are in stable condition. The dogs and second resident were not injured during the incident, and nothing was stolen. The gunman remains at large.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jewish leaders are preparing to discuss plans to commemorate the deadly shooting that killed 11 worshippers inside a Pittsburgh synagogue almost a year ago. The October 2018 shooting in the Tree of Life building was the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. Seven others were injured when, authorities say, gunman Robert Bowers opened fire. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Leaders of the three congregations whose members were attacked are gathering Friday to reflect on the past year and discuss plans for next month’s observance. As the anniversary approaches, paintings by young people from around the world containing messages of support have replaced blue tarps covering a fence cordoning off the Tree of Life building.

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — A glittering crowd of American and Australian luminaries gathered under the stars in the White House Rose Garden Friday, resolutely “celebrating” even as serious matters of national security and presidential politics combined to cast a cloud over President Donald Trump. Not long before the president and first lady Melania Trump stepped out of the White House front door and welcomed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife, Jenny, Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced the deployment of additional U.S. troops to the Persian Gulf region in response to a recent attack on the Saudi oil industry. At the same time, a controversy intensified over a conversation Trump had with Ukraine’s new president.

Some guests attending just the second state dinner of the Trump administration sought to keep the conversation on the lighter side. “I’m looking forward to celebrating tonight,” Republican Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina said when he was asked about the day’s breaking news. “Ha ha ha,” came the response from Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who tipped his head back and laughed when he was asked about the bewildering answers he gave about Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian leader during a nationally televised interview Thursday. A person familiar with the matter said the Republican president urged his Eastern European counterpart during a summertime telephone conversation to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, who is among leading Democrats vying for the chance to deny Trump a second term in the November 2020 presidential election.

HIKO, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of curious Earthlings from around the globe traveled to festivals, and several hundred made forays toward the secret Area 51 military base in the Nevada desert on Friday, drawn by an internet buzz and a social media craze sparked by a summertime Facebook post inviting people to “Storm Area 51.” “They can’t stop all of us,” the post joked. “Lets see them aliens.”

In the end — at the appointed hour of 3 a.m. Sept. 20 — about 75 to 100 people braved chilly darkness and a bumpy, dusty 8-mile (13-kilometer) drive to the Rachel gate of the legendary former top-secret U.S. Air Force base. Another 40 traveled about 20 miles (32 kilometers) a more rugged washboard-dirt road to a different gate.

The sheriff in neighboring Nye County reported that about 40 people gathered overnight at a conspicuously green “Area 51 Alien Center” in Amargosa Valley about 3 a.m. and approached a base gate before leaving after “heated warnings” from officers.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Suzanne Whang, who narrated HGTV’s “House Hunters” for years, has died.

Her death Tuesday at age 57 was confirmed Friday by her longtime agent, Eddie Culbertson. He says Whang was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and in 2011 was told she would not live a year. She beat the disease for years until it returned in October 2018.

Whang first gained fame as the on-screen host of the show, where anxious home buyers are shown trying to choose between three potential options. Later, she was moved to the narration role only, but her recognizable voice was as much a draw as the homes. Culbertson says Whang — who was also a comedian and actress— included her cancer battle in stage performances.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation weekend broadcast sports schedule:

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK. The Phils play the Indians this weekend, 6pm Saturday and 6:30pm Sunday. CBS Sportsradio continues on WKOK.com.

Penn State has a bye week this week, they’ll play at Maryland next Friday night on 100.9 The Valley.

Bucknell football has a bye week this week, they’ll host Princeton next Saturday 3pm on Eagle 107.

Philadelphia Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107. They host the Lions at noon Sunday.

Pittsburgh Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley. They travel to the 49ers at 2:45pm.

INTERLEAGUE

Final Cleveland 5 Philadelphia 2

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 5 Seattle 3 Final Toronto 4 N-Y Yankees 3 Final Chi White Sox 10 Detroit 1 Final Houston 6 L-A Angels 4 Final Tampa Bay 5 Boston 4 (11 Innings) Final Minnesota 4 Kansas City 3 Final Oakland 8 Texas 0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 2 Chi Cubs 1 Final Atlanta 6 San Francisco 0 Final N-Y Mets 8 Cincinnati 1 Final Washington 6 Miami 4 Final Milwaukee 10 Pittsburgh 1 Final Arizona 9 San Diego 0 Final L-A Dodgers 12 Colorado 5

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (20)Boise St. 30 Air Force 19 Final Southern Cal 30 (10)Utah 23

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

INTERLEAGUE

Philadelphia at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay 6:10 p.m. Chi White Sox at Detroit 6:10 p.m. Seattle at Baltimore 7:05 p.m. Kansas City at Minnesota 7:10 p.m. L-A Angels at Houston 7:10 p.m. Texas at Oakland 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m. N-Y Mets at Cincinnati 4:10 p.m. Washington at Miami 6:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Milwaukee 7:10 p.m. San Francisco at Atlanta 7:20 p.m. Arizona at San Diego 8:40 p.m. Colorado at L-A Dodgers 9:10 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

(11)Michigan at (13)Wisconsin 12 p.m. Southern Miss. at (2)Alabama 12 p.m. (4)LSU at Vanderbilt 12 p.m. (23)California at Mississippi 12 p.m. Tennessee at (9)Florida 12 p.m. (15)UCF at Pittsburgh 3:30 p.m. SMU at (25)TCU 3:30 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at (6)Ohio St. 3:30 p.m. (22)Washington at BYU 3:30 p.m. (8)Auburn at (17)Texas A&M 3:30 p.m. Old Dominion at (21)Virginia 7 p.m. (16)Oregon at Stanford 7 p.m. Charlotte at (1)Clemson 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma St. at (12)Texas 7:30 p.m. (7)Notre Dame at (3)Georgia 8 p.m. Colorado at (24)Arizona St. 10 p.m. UCLA at (19)Washington St. 10:30 p.m. High School Football Scores

Shikellamy 8 Final Jersey Shore 39 Selinsgrove 7 Final Berwick 23 Shamokin 26 Final Lewisburg 28 Warrior Run 0 Final Mifflinburg 42 Montoursville 41 Final Loyalsock 6 Wellsboro 48 Final Hughesville 14 Jim Thorpe 41 Final Midd-West 0 South Williamsport 12 Final Bloomsburg 17 Line Mountain 35 Final Millersburg 0 Milton 12 Final Danville 49 Mount Carmel 17 Final North Schuylkill 29 Columbia/Montour Vo-Tech 14 Final Montgomery 56 Central Columbia 0 Final Southern Columbia 62 Upper Dauphin 60 Final Tri Valley 14 Newport 47 Final Halifax 14

