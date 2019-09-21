AP State Headlines, Features, High School Football Scores and More

AP PA Headlines 9/21/19
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The money-losing Three Mile Island, site of the United States’ worst commercial nuclear power accident, has been shut down by its energy giant owner. Friday’s end to the 45-year electricity-producing career of Three Mile Island Unit 1 came after Chicago-based Exelon Corp. tried and failed to get financial aid from Pennsylvania last spring. It’s estimated decommissioning will cost $1 billion.
Three Mile Island’s Unit 1 opened in 1974 and was licensed to operate through 2034. But Exelon complained the plant was losing money in competitive electricity markets. Three Mile Island also faced particularly difficult economics because the 1979 accident that destroyed Unit 2 left it with just one reactor. Decommissioning both units could take decades. No nuclear plant proposed after the 1979 accident has been successfully completed and put into operation in the United States.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania man captured a home invader with the help of his three pit bulls. Investigators say the 30-year-old homeowner and another resident were inside their North Philadelphia home around 8:45 p.m. when two men entered, announcing a robbery. The homeowner wrestled one of the suspects to the ground while the other shot him in the left thigh before fleeing the scene.
As the homeowner continued fighting with the first suspect, the three pit bulls joined in and attacked the intruder. Police found both the homeowner and suspect at the scene. They were both taken to the hospital and are in stable condition. The dogs and second resident were not injured during the incident, and nothing was stolen. The gunman remains at large.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jewish leaders are preparing to discuss plans to commemorate the deadly shooting that killed 11 worshippers inside a Pittsburgh synagogue almost a year ago. The October 2018 shooting in the Tree of Life building was the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. Seven others were injured when, authorities say, gunman Robert Bowers opened fire. He’s pleaded not guilty.
Leaders of the three congregations whose members were attacked are gathering Friday to reflect on the past year and discuss plans for next month’s observance. As the anniversary approaches, paintings by young people from around the world containing messages of support have replaced blue tarps covering a fence cordoning off the Tree of Life building.
Features
WASHINGTON (AP) — A glittering crowd of American and Australian luminaries gathered under the stars in the White House Rose Garden Friday, resolutely “celebrating” even as serious matters of national security and presidential politics combined to cast a cloud over President Donald Trump. Not long before the president and first lady Melania Trump stepped out of the White House front door and welcomed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife, Jenny, Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced the deployment of additional U.S. troops to the Persian Gulf region in response to a recent attack on the Saudi oil industry. At the same time, a controversy intensified over a conversation Trump had with Ukraine’s new president.
Some guests attending just the second state dinner of the Trump administration sought to keep the conversation on the lighter side. “I’m looking forward to celebrating tonight,” Republican Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina said when he was asked about the day’s breaking news. “Ha ha ha,” came the response from Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who tipped his head back and laughed when he was asked about the bewildering answers he gave about Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian leader during a nationally televised interview Thursday. A person familiar with the matter said the Republican president urged his Eastern European counterpart during a summertime telephone conversation to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, who is among leading Democrats vying for the chance to deny Trump a second term in the November 2020 presidential election.
HIKO, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of curious Earthlings from around the globe traveled to festivals, and several hundred made forays toward the secret Area 51 military base in the Nevada desert on Friday, drawn by an internet buzz and a social media craze sparked by a summertime Facebook post inviting people to “Storm Area 51.” “They can’t stop all of us,” the post joked. “Lets see them aliens.”
In the end — at the appointed hour of 3 a.m. Sept. 20 — about 75 to 100 people braved chilly darkness and a bumpy, dusty 8-mile (13-kilometer) drive to the Rachel gate of the legendary former top-secret U.S. Air Force base. Another 40 traveled about 20 miles (32 kilometers) a more rugged washboard-dirt road to a different gate.
The sheriff in neighboring Nye County reported that about 40 people gathered overnight at a conspicuously green “Area 51 Alien Center” in Amargosa Valley about 3 a.m. and approached a base gate before leaving after “heated warnings” from officers.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Suzanne Whang, who narrated HGTV’s “House Hunters” for years, has died.
Her death Tuesday at age 57 was confirmed Friday by her longtime agent, Eddie Culbertson. He says Whang was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and in 2011 was told she would not live a year. She beat the disease for years until it returned in October 2018.
Whang first gained fame as the on-screen host of the show, where anxious home buyers are shown trying to choose between three potential options. Later, she was moved to the narration role only, but her recognizable voice was as much a draw as the homes. Culbertson says Whang — who was also a comedian and actress— included her cancer battle in stage performances.
PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.
Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation weekend broadcast sports schedule:
- The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK. The Phils play the Indians this weekend, 6pm Saturday and 6:30pm Sunday. CBS Sportsradio continues on WKOK.com.
- Penn State has a bye week this week, they’ll play at Maryland next Friday night on 100.9 The Valley.
- Bucknell football has a bye week this week, they’ll host Princeton next Saturday 3pm on Eagle 107.
- Philadelphia Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107. They host the Lions at noon Sunday.
- Pittsburgh Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley. They travel to the 49ers at 2:45pm.
INTERLEAGUE
|Final
|Cleveland
|5
|Philadelphia
|2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Final
|Baltimore
|5
|Seattle
|3
|Final
|Toronto
|4
|N-Y Yankees
|3
|Final
|Chi White Sox
|10
|Detroit
|1
|Final
|Houston
|6
|L-A Angels
|4
|Final
|Tampa Bay
|5
|Boston
|4
|(11 Innings)
|Final
|Minnesota
|4
|Kansas City
|3
|Final
|Oakland
|8
|Texas
|0
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Final
|St. Louis
|2
|Chi Cubs
|1
|Final
|Atlanta
|6
|San Francisco
|0
|Final
|N-Y Mets
|8
|Cincinnati
|1
|Final
|Washington
|6
|Miami
|4
|Final
|Milwaukee
|10
|Pittsburgh
|1
|Final
|Arizona
|9
|San Diego
|0
|Final
|L-A Dodgers
|12
|Colorado
|5
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|Final
|(20)Boise St.
|30
|Air Force
|19
|Final
|Southern Cal
|30
|(10)Utah
|23
TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE
___
INTERLEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|at
|Cleveland
|7:10 p.m.
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|at
|N-Y Yankees
|1:05 p.m.
|Boston
|at
|Tampa Bay
|6:10 p.m.
|Chi White Sox
|at
|Detroit
|6:10 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|Baltimore
|7:05 p.m.
|Kansas City
|at
|Minnesota
|7:10 p.m.
|L-A Angels
|at
|Houston
|7:10 p.m.
|Texas
|at
|Oakland
|9:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|at
|Chi Cubs
|2:20 p.m.
|N-Y Mets
|at
|Cincinnati
|4:10 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|Miami
|6:10 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|at
|Milwaukee
|7:10 p.m.
|San Francisco
|at
|Atlanta
|7:20 p.m.
|Arizona
|at
|San Diego
|8:40 p.m.
|Colorado
|at
|L-A Dodgers
|9:10 p.m.
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|(11)Michigan
|at
|(13)Wisconsin
|12 p.m.
|Southern Miss.
|at
|(2)Alabama
|12 p.m.
|(4)LSU
|at
|Vanderbilt
|12 p.m.
|(23)California
|at
|Mississippi
|12 p.m.
|Tennessee
|at
|(9)Florida
|12 p.m.
|(15)UCF
|at
|Pittsburgh
|3:30 p.m.
|SMU
|at
|(25)TCU
|3:30 p.m.
|Miami (Ohio)
|at
|(6)Ohio St.
|3:30 p.m.
|(22)Washington
|at
|BYU
|3:30 p.m.
|(8)Auburn
|at
|(17)Texas A&M
|3:30 p.m.
|Old Dominion
|at
|(21)Virginia
|7 p.m.
|(16)Oregon
|at
|Stanford
|7 p.m.
|Charlotte
|at
|(1)Clemson
|7:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma St.
|at
|(12)Texas
|7:30 p.m.
|(7)Notre Dame
|at
|(3)Georgia
|8 p.m.
|Colorado
|at
|(24)Arizona St.
|10 p.m.
|UCLA
|at
|(19)Washington St.
|10:30 p.m.
|
High School Football Scores
|Shikellamy
|8
|Final
|Jersey Shore
|39
|Selinsgrove
|7
|Final
|Berwick
|23
|Shamokin
|26
|Final
|Lewisburg
|28
|Warrior Run
|0
|Final
|Mifflinburg
|42
|Montoursville
|41
|Final
|Loyalsock
|6
|Wellsboro
|48
|Final
|Hughesville
|14
|Jim Thorpe
|41
|Final
|Midd-West
|0
|South Williamsport
|12
|Final
|Bloomsburg
|17
|Line Mountain
|35
|Final
|Millersburg
|0
|Milton
|12
|Final
|Danville
|49
|Mount Carmel
|17
|Final
|North Schuylkill
|29
|Columbia/Montour Vo-Tech
|14
|Final
|Montgomery
|56
|Central Columbia
|0
|Final
|Southern Columbia
|62
|Upper Dauphin
|60
|Final
|Tri Valley
|14
|Newport
|47
|Final
|Halifax
|14
