TOP STORIES OF 2019, AP PA Headlines, Features and Scores

UNDATED – A rundown of the top Pennsylvania stories of 2019 begins with the clergy abuse scandal. State lawmakers revamped child sexual abuse laws to make it easier for some victims to sue and for police to file charges. Meanwhile, Catholic dioceses paid tens of millions to victims.

Other top Pennsylvania stories of the year include the state’s role in the upcoming presidential election. Former Vice President and Scranton native Joe Biden launched his candidacy in Philadelphia. President Donald Trump, hoping for a repeat of his 2016 victory in battleground Pennsylvania, made four trips to the state in 2019.

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — Thousands turned out to watch the annual reenactment of George Washington’s daring Christmas Day crossing of the Delaware River in 1776. It was the first time the crossing was completed in three years. The event was scrapped because of bad weather the last two years. The crossing is the highlight of a historical reenactment that draws thousands of people to the banks of the river in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, and Titusville, New Jersey. Last year, high water conditions scuttled plans for the crossing. The year before, high winds prompted cancellation of the event. But on Wednesday, thousands joined the festivities..

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police officer created a Christmas caper for her preschool neighbor to investigate. The Oxford Eagle reports that city Police Officer Rachel Ratcliffe knew 3-year-old Bailey Stacey’s family had had a rough year. He and his parents had stayed in her house when theirs flooded and they had to move.

With two officer friends, Ratcliffe set up clues for Bailey to follow to save Oxford from the Grinch. One of those friends got the clues in place. The other played the Dr. Seuss character. Bailey caught the Grinch green-handed in the mayor’s office, stuffing Christmas presents into his sack.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police officer investigated her own background and found three brothers who grew up in the city where she’d moved to work. What’s more, WSB-TV reports, two were career public service, like their sister. Maj. Linda Burke is commander of criminal investigations for the Brookhaven Police Department.

She knew she’d been adopted at birth in 1961. She also knew that her mother was 19, unmarried, and had moved from California to Georgia to give birth to her. Burke asked the Georgia Adoption Reunion Registry if she had siblings. That’s how she met Bruce, Danny and Jeffrey Koshkin.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — The staff of a Colorado restaurant received a joyful bit of Shock and Claus when patrons left a holiday card with a cash tip of $1,100. The Coloradoan reported a group of 11 men left the card and money at Butters AM Eatery in Fort Collins.

Breakfast coordinator Tom Schachet says the large tip was a part of Shock and Claus, a national movement encouraging friends to eat out during the holiday season and each tip $100. Restaurant manager Lucia Morales says she divided the windfall between the 12 staff members, giving each employee about $91.

McCOMB, Miss. (AP) — A scraggly metal Christmas tree planted in a pothole has inspired a Mississippi minister’s holiday song. The Enterprise-Journal of McComb reports that the Rev. Leon Hitchens of Webb Chapel Church in Liberty wrote “Pothole Christmas Tree” after local radio host Fern Crossley showed him the makeshift holiday scene.

The song celebrates resident John Drummond, who stuck the base of a wire Christmas tree into the traffic cone sticking out of a pothole. Neighbors decorated it with tinsel, ornaments and a large star on the top. Hitchens said Drummond “took what was supposed to be a bad situation and made it for the good.”.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 121-109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. The 76ers hit a season-high 21 3-pointers. The Sixers played their first home game on Christmas in 31 years and controlled most of the game against the Bucks. The Bucks had the best record in the NBA.

DETROIT (AP) — Pittsburgh and Eastern Michigan will meet in the Quick Lane Bowl hoping to end postseason droughts. The Panthers are 0-4 in bowls under coach Pat Narduzzi. The Eagles have lost all three of their bowls as a Division I football program. One bowl skid will end Thursday night in Detroit. Pitt had higher hopes for the postseason after surging to a 5-2 record with four straight victories. Losing three of four games pushed it to the lower-tier bowl in the Motor City. Eastern Michigan is not so picky, earning a bowl bid in consecutive years for the first time in school history.

Final Boston 118 Toronto 102

Final Philadelphia 121 Milwaukee 109

Final Golden State 116 Houston 104

Final L.A. Clippers 111 L.A. Lakers 106

Final New Orleans 112 Denver 100

Final Houston 75 (21)Washington 71

