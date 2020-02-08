AP: Report recommends increase in dog license fees, state news

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new report recommends Pennsylvania’s Legislature increase licensing fees and take other steps to put the state Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement on more sound financial footing. The report released Thursday by Auditor General Eugene DePasquale says the agency could run out of money sometime this summer.

It also recommends that lawmakers increase penalties for kennels that fail inspections but remain open while they appeal. The bureau has 41 dog law wardens and inspects about 2,600 kennels. Dog licenses currently cost $6.50 a year for dogs that have been spayed or neutered, or $8.50 if they haven’t.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A preliminary report about a bus crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike that killed five people early last month says light snow was falling at the time and that the bus had just passed a sign warning to keep below 55 mph on a curve. The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday put out the three-page report that says all aspects of the crash remain under investigation. The report doesn’t say how fast the bus was traveling when the driver lost control about 30 miles east of Pittsburgh. The bus had been traveling from Rockaway, New Jersey, to Cincinnati.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say a man accused of beating his girlfriend to death and calling an Uber to take her to a hospital was charged with murder. Police said Nicholas Forman buckled 22-year-old Sabrina Harooni’s battered body into an Uber on Monday and had the driver take them to a hospital.

Harooni was pronounced dead at the hospital from injuries to her face, head and neck. Forman, who lives in Collegeville, was arrested Thursday afternoon on murder charges. Forman has denied the charges and said Harooni was attacked by a group of women. Authorities told the Associated Press on Friday that they don’t know if Forman has an attorney yet.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge accused of making racist comments about a juror has been barred from hearing any cases. A court order issued Tuesday says Judge Mark Tranquilli was suspended after being accused of referring to a black female juror as “Aunt Jemima” repeatedly in comments in the chambers following the acquittal of a drug suspect on Jan. 24.

Allegheny County Bar Association says it is also “demanding a complete investigation” by the state’s Judicial Conduct Board. Tranquilli was temporarily reassigned to summary appeals on Tuesday following an interview of the judge by court administration staff. He did not responded to requests for comment this week.