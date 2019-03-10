Home
AP: Records bill ready for a vote, Opioid OD’s down , and Harper takes his first swings with the Phils

AP: Records bill ready for a vote, Opioid OD’s down , and Harper takes his first swings with the Phils

WKOK Staff | March 10, 2019 |

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State and local government records that have been stolen or have otherwise ended up in private hands without authorization would be much easier to reclaim under legislation that could pass the Pennsylvania House.  A bill scheduled for a vote this week would give the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission the power to demand the return of records with historical value.

It would also give the agency the ability to ask Commonwealth Court to order they be turned over.  Local governments that believe their records are improperly in the hands of others would be empowered to seek the records or request that the commission use the same process to procure their return.  The commission says it’s had some success at persuading people who own government historical records to return them.

 

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Federal prosecutors say overdose deaths are down sharply in western Pennsylvania, a positive development in fighting the opioid epidemic.  U.S. Attorney Scott Brady in Pittsburgh said Friday that overdose deaths fell 43 percent in 2018 across his 25-county area.  Opioids account for the lion’s share of fatal overdoses in the region Brady’s office covers.

The decline includes a 47 percent drop compared to 2017 in populous Allegheny County, which includes the city of Pittsburgh.  Brady credits a new narcotics and organized crime section in his office, funding for more prosecutors, a focus on cyber investigations and prosecutions of 25 health care professionals for illegal drug distribution.

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Voters in two Pennsylvania state Senate districts will pick candidates in May to fill the terms of a couple departed senators.  Lt. Gov. John Fetterman announced Friday that the special elections will be held on the same day as the state’s May 21 primary election.  Republican Sens. Rich Alloway of Franklin County and Don White of Indiana each stepped down Feb. 28.

Their four-year terms run to January 2021. Both districts heavily favor Republicans.  The 50-seat Senate is currently operating with 47 members. Another special election is set for April 2 to replace Republican Guy Reschenthaler, who left his seat in a politically divided suburban Pittsburgh district to serve in Congress.  Republicans currently control the Senate 26-21.

 

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

 

Features 

 NEW YORK (AP) —  Interracial couples have a small victory to celebrate: The approval of 71 new variations of emoji for couples of color.  Capping a yearlong project by, of all people, the folks at the swipe-right dating app Tinder and tech activist group Emojination, the emoji gods (known as the Unicode Consortium) recently approved the additions in characters technically referred to as people “holding hands.” A new “gender-inclusive” couple emoji was also approved among 230 new characters.

Until now, emoji of two or more people on various platforms and devices have been available only in the default yellow.  While the Unicode Consortium, where Google, Microsoft and Apple have voting seats and Lee is vice-chair of the emoji subcommittee, signed off on the skin-tone additions, user companies will decide for themselves starting later this year whether to add them and how they will look.  Also approved this year: A waffle, a much-requested white heart, a guide dog and people in wheelchairs. Oh, and a sloth.

 

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A growing list of Democratic presidential contenders wants the U.S. government to legalize marijuana, reflecting a nationwide shift.  California Sen. Kamala Harris says it’s the “smart thing to do.” New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has sponsored a legalization bill and it’s supported by Harris and fellow Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke, who appears poised to join the 2020 Democratic field, called again this week to end the federal prohibition on marijuana.  The embrace of legal pot is a turnaround from the not-so-distant past.  In 1992, then-White House candidate Bill Clinton delivered a famously tortured response about a youthful dalliance with cannabis, claiming he tried it as a graduate student in England but “didn’t inhale.”

 

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:  ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security adviser John Bolton.  NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Reps. Liz Cheney, D-Wyo., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.,; former Gov. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., a 2020 presidential candidate; former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe.  CNN’s “State of the Union” — Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., both 2020 presidential candidates; Reps. Will Hurd, R-Texas, and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.  “Fox News Sunday” — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

 

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

WKOK Sports Schedule Sunday

11:30am:         Penn State men’s basketball on WKOK and WKOK.com…then…

1:00pm            Phillies on 1070AM WKOK, while PSU BB continues on WKOK.com Phillies at Orioles

1:30pm:           Bucknell Bison take on Lehigh in the Patriot League playoffs on EAGLE107

SPORTS HEADLINES

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the Oakland Raiders have an agreement to acquire receiver Antonio Brown in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers and will give him a new contract. Brown will sign a new three-year deal with the Raiders that will pay him $50.125 million instead of the $38.925 million he was owed by the Steelers.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Harper drew big cheers, a pair of walks and an unusual defense in his spring training debut for the Philadelphia Phillies. Both times the slugger with the biggest contract in baseball came to the plate, the Toronto Blue Jays shifted to a four-man outfield, moved the shortstop on the other side of second base and gave the left-handed hitting Harper a wide-open left side of the infield.

 

Saturday’s Scores

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Class 2A First Round

Millville 42, Northwest Area 41, OT

Scranton Holy Cross 65, Bloomsburg 47

 

Class 3A First Round

Loyalsock 80, Palmerton 48

Richland 70, Mount Carmel 53

 

GIRLS High School BASKETBALL

 

Class 1A First Round

Benton 45, Lancaster Country Day 41

Lourdes Regional 43, Faith Christian Academy 24

Susquehanna 53, Millville 40

 

Class 4A First Round

Danville 57, Tamaqua 49

Mifflinburg 43, Nanticoke Area 29

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final    Minnesota       10        Pittsburgh        1

Final    N-Y Mets        10        Boston 2

Final    Atlanta            6          Detroit 4

Final    Toronto           8          Philadelphia    7

Final    Houston          9          St. Louis          3

Final    Chi Cubs         11        L-A Angels     4

Final    Cleveland        7          Colorado         1

Final    L-A Dodgers   2          Seattle 0

Final    Milwaukee      11        Oakland          2

Final    Arizona           13        Kansas City     5

Final    Milwaukee      5          L-A Angels     1

 

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final    Baltimore        17        Tampa Bay      15

Final    Chi White Sox            12        Texas   2

Final    N-Y Yankees  6          Baltimore        1

 

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final    Chi Cubs         8          San Francisco  0

Final    Miami  2          Washington     1

Final    Colorado         5          Arizona           1

Final    San Diego       6          Cincinnati        2

 

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Sacramento     102      N-Y Knicks     94

Final    Brooklyn         114      Atlanta            112

Final OT          Minnesota       135      Washington     130

Final    Boston 120      L.A. Lakers     107

Final    Milwaukee      131      Charlotte         114

Final    Portland          127      Phoenix           120

 

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final    Colorado         3          Buffalo            0

Final OT          San Jose          3          St. Louis          2

Final    N-Y Rangers   4          New Jersey      2

Final    Philadelphia    5          N-Y Islanders 2

Final    Toronto           3          Edmonton       2

Final    Boston 3          Ottawa            2

Final    Tampa Bay      3          Detroit 2

Final    Columbus        4          Pittsburgh        1

Final    Chicago           2          Dallas  1

Final    Carolina           5          Nashville         3

Final    Arizona           4          L.A. Kings      2

Final    Vegas  6          Vancouver       2

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final    (2) Virginia      73        Louisville        68

Final    (3) North Carolina       79        (4) Duke          70

Final    Auburn            84        (5) Tennessee  80

Final    (6) Kentucky   66        Florida 57

Final    (9) Michigan St.          75        (7) Michigan    63

Final    (8) Texas Tech 80        Iowa St.          73

Final    (10) LSU         80        Vanderbilt       59

Final    (11) Purdue     70        Northwestern  57

Final    (13) Kansas     78        Baylor 70

Final    (14) Florida St.            65        Wake Forest    57

Final    Georgetown    86        (16) Marquette            84

Final    (17) Nevada    81        San Diego St.  53

Final    (18) Kansas St.            68        Oklahoma        53

Final    (22) Wofford  99        VMI    72

Final    Seton Hall       79        (23) Villanova 75

Final    Temple            67        (25) UCF         62

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final    Orlando           1          Chicago           1

 

 

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

 

———

INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh        at         N-Y Yankees  1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia    at         Baltimore        1:05 p.m.

Washington     at         Houston          1:05 p.m.

San Francisco  at         Oakland          4:05 p.m.

San Diego       at         Kansas City     4:05 p.m.

Texas   at         San Francisco  4:05 p.m.

 

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto           at         Minnesota       1:05 p.m.

N-Y Yankees  at         Detroit 1:05 p.m.

Boston at         Tampa Bay      1:05 p.m.

Oakland          at         Chi White Sox            4:05 p.m.

Seattle at         L-A Angels     4:10 p.m.

Cleveland        at         Seattle 4:10 p.m.

 

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta            at         Miami  1:05 p.m.

St. Louis          at         N-Y Mets        1:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs         at         Milwaukee      4:05 p.m.

Arizona           at         Cincinnati        4:05 p.m.

L-A Dodgers   at         Colorado         4:10 p.m.

Arizona           at         Colorado         5:10 p.m.

 

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Chicago           at         Detroit 12:00 p.m.

Toronto           at         Miami  3:30 p.m.

Indiana            at         Philadelphia    3:30 p.m.

New Orleans   at         Atlanta            6:00 p.m.

Orlando           at         Memphis         6:00 p.m.

Houston          at         Dallas  7:00 p.m.

N-Y Knicks     at         Minnesota       8:00 p.m.

Milwaukee      at         San Antonio    8:00 p.m.

Phoenix           at         Golden State   8:30 p.m.

 

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Detroit             at         Florida 5:00 p.m.

Winnipeg         at         Washington     7:00 p.m.

Boston             at         Pittsburgh        7:30 p.m.

Vegas  at         Calgary            9:30 p.m.

L.A. Kings      at         Anaheim          10:00 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(12) Houston   at         (20) Cincinnati            12:00 p.m.

(21) Wisconsin            at         Ohio St.           4:30 p.m.

ETSU  at         (22) Wofford  4:00 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

D.C. United    at         New York City           3:00 p.m.

 

 

 

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff