AP: Records bill ready for a vote, Opioid OD’s down , and Harper takes his first swings with the Phils

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State and local government records that have been stolen or have otherwise ended up in private hands without authorization would be much easier to reclaim under legislation that could pass the Pennsylvania House. A bill scheduled for a vote this week would give the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission the power to demand the return of records with historical value.

It would also give the agency the ability to ask Commonwealth Court to order they be turned over. Local governments that believe their records are improperly in the hands of others would be empowered to seek the records or request that the commission use the same process to procure their return. The commission says it’s had some success at persuading people who own government historical records to return them.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Federal prosecutors say overdose deaths are down sharply in western Pennsylvania, a positive development in fighting the opioid epidemic. U.S. Attorney Scott Brady in Pittsburgh said Friday that overdose deaths fell 43 percent in 2018 across his 25-county area. Opioids account for the lion’s share of fatal overdoses in the region Brady’s office covers.

The decline includes a 47 percent drop compared to 2017 in populous Allegheny County, which includes the city of Pittsburgh. Brady credits a new narcotics and organized crime section in his office, funding for more prosecutors, a focus on cyber investigations and prosecutions of 25 health care professionals for illegal drug distribution.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Voters in two Pennsylvania state Senate districts will pick candidates in May to fill the terms of a couple departed senators. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman announced Friday that the special elections will be held on the same day as the state’s May 21 primary election. Republican Sens. Rich Alloway of Franklin County and Don White of Indiana each stepped down Feb. 28.

Their four-year terms run to January 2021. Both districts heavily favor Republicans. The 50-seat Senate is currently operating with 47 members. Another special election is set for April 2 to replace Republican Guy Reschenthaler, who left his seat in a politically divided suburban Pittsburgh district to serve in Congress. Republicans currently control the Senate 26-21.

NEW YORK (AP) — Interracial couples have a small victory to celebrate: The approval of 71 new variations of emoji for couples of color. Capping a yearlong project by, of all people, the folks at the swipe-right dating app Tinder and tech activist group Emojination, the emoji gods (known as the Unicode Consortium) recently approved the additions in characters technically referred to as people “holding hands.” A new “gender-inclusive” couple emoji was also approved among 230 new characters.

Until now, emoji of two or more people on various platforms and devices have been available only in the default yellow. While the Unicode Consortium, where Google, Microsoft and Apple have voting seats and Lee is vice-chair of the emoji subcommittee, signed off on the skin-tone additions, user companies will decide for themselves starting later this year whether to add them and how they will look. Also approved this year: A waffle, a much-requested white heart, a guide dog and people in wheelchairs. Oh, and a sloth.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A growing list of Democratic presidential contenders wants the U.S. government to legalize marijuana, reflecting a nationwide shift. California Sen. Kamala Harris says it’s the “smart thing to do.” New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has sponsored a legalization bill and it’s supported by Harris and fellow Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke, who appears poised to join the 2020 Democratic field, called again this week to end the federal prohibition on marijuana. The embrace of legal pot is a turnaround from the not-so-distant past. In 1992, then-White House candidate Bill Clinton delivered a famously tortured response about a youthful dalliance with cannabis, claiming he tried it as a graduate student in England but “didn’t inhale.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security adviser John Bolton. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Reps. Liz Cheney, D-Wyo., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.,; former Gov. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., a 2020 presidential candidate; former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., both 2020 presidential candidates; Reps. Will Hurd, R-Texas, and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. “Fox News Sunday” — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif.

11:30am: Penn State men’s basketball on WKOK and WKOK.com…then…

1:00pm Phillies on 1070AM WKOK, while PSU BB continues on WKOK.com Phillies at Orioles

1:30pm: Bucknell Bison take on Lehigh in the Patriot League playoffs on EAGLE107

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the Oakland Raiders have an agreement to acquire receiver Antonio Brown in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers and will give him a new contract. Brown will sign a new three-year deal with the Raiders that will pay him $50.125 million instead of the $38.925 million he was owed by the Steelers.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Harper drew big cheers, a pair of walks and an unusual defense in his spring training debut for the Philadelphia Phillies. Both times the slugger with the biggest contract in baseball came to the plate, the Toronto Blue Jays shifted to a four-man outfield, moved the shortstop on the other side of second base and gave the left-handed hitting Harper a wide-open left side of the infield.

Saturday’s Scores

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Class 2A First Round

Millville 42, Northwest Area 41, OT

Scranton Holy Cross 65, Bloomsburg 47

Class 3A First Round

Loyalsock 80, Palmerton 48

Richland 70, Mount Carmel 53

GIRLS High School BASKETBALL

Class 1A First Round

Benton 45, Lancaster Country Day 41

Lourdes Regional 43, Faith Christian Academy 24

Susquehanna 53, Millville 40

Class 4A First Round

Danville 57, Tamaqua 49

Mifflinburg 43, Nanticoke Area 29

INTERLEAGUE

Final Minnesota 10 Pittsburgh 1

Final N-Y Mets 10 Boston 2

Final Atlanta 6 Detroit 4

Final Toronto 8 Philadelphia 7

Final Houston 9 St. Louis 3

Final Chi Cubs 11 L-A Angels 4

Final Cleveland 7 Colorado 1

Final L-A Dodgers 2 Seattle 0

Final Milwaukee 11 Oakland 2

Final Arizona 13 Kansas City 5

Final Milwaukee 5 L-A Angels 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 17 Tampa Bay 15

Final Chi White Sox 12 Texas 2

Final N-Y Yankees 6 Baltimore 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 8 San Francisco 0

Final Miami 2 Washington 1

Final Colorado 5 Arizona 1

Final San Diego 6 Cincinnati 2

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Sacramento 102 N-Y Knicks 94

Final Brooklyn 114 Atlanta 112

Final OT Minnesota 135 Washington 130

Final Boston 120 L.A. Lakers 107

Final Milwaukee 131 Charlotte 114

Final Portland 127 Phoenix 120

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Colorado 3 Buffalo 0

Final OT San Jose 3 St. Louis 2

Final N-Y Rangers 4 New Jersey 2

Final Philadelphia 5 N-Y Islanders 2

Final Toronto 3 Edmonton 2

Final Boston 3 Ottawa 2

Final Tampa Bay 3 Detroit 2

Final Columbus 4 Pittsburgh 1

Final Chicago 2 Dallas 1

Final Carolina 5 Nashville 3

Final Arizona 4 L.A. Kings 2

Final Vegas 6 Vancouver 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2) Virginia 73 Louisville 68

Final (3) North Carolina 79 (4) Duke 70

Final Auburn 84 (5) Tennessee 80

Final (6) Kentucky 66 Florida 57

Final (9) Michigan St. 75 (7) Michigan 63

Final (8) Texas Tech 80 Iowa St. 73

Final (10) LSU 80 Vanderbilt 59

Final (11) Purdue 70 Northwestern 57

Final (13) Kansas 78 Baylor 70

Final (14) Florida St. 65 Wake Forest 57

Final Georgetown 86 (16) Marquette 84

Final (17) Nevada 81 San Diego St. 53

Final (18) Kansas St. 68 Oklahoma 53

Final (22) Wofford 99 VMI 72

Final Seton Hall 79 (23) Villanova 75

Final Temple 67 (25) UCF 62

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Orlando 1 Chicago 1

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Baltimore 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Houston 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City 4:05 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco 4:05 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto at Minnesota 1:05 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Detroit 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Chi White Sox 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at L-A Angels 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta at Miami 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Milwaukee 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati 4:05 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Colorado 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado 5:10 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Chicago at Detroit 12:00 p.m.

Toronto at Miami 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Philadelphia 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta 6:00 p.m.

Orlando at Memphis 6:00 p.m.

Houston at Dallas 7:00 p.m.

N-Y Knicks at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio 8:00 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State 8:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Detroit at Florida 5:00 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington 7:00 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Kings at Anaheim 10:00 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(12) Houston at (20) Cincinnati 12:00 p.m.

(21) Wisconsin at Ohio St. 4:30 p.m.

ETSU at (22) Wofford 4:00 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

D.C. United at New York City 3:00 p.m.

