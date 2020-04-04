AP: Pennsylvania residents told to wear masks in public

UNDATED (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor says residents should wear face coverings in public to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Tom Wolf urged Pennsylvanians to make their own cloth masks and put them on when they go to the grocery store, pharmacy and other places where people congregate. He spoke a few hours before the federal government issued its own recommendation for Americans to wear face coverings. The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 1,400 additional people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number to over 8,420. There were 12 new deaths for a statewide toll of 102.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The singer Pink says she had COVID-19 and is donating $500,000 each to two emergency funds. In a pair of tweets posted Friday evening, the singer says she tested positive after she and her three-year-old son started displaying symptoms two weeks ago. She says they were negative when they were tested again “just a few days ago.” She announced she’s donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in honor of her mother, who worked there for nearly two decades. She’s giving the same amount to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles’ COVID-19 response fund. Her post thanked health care workers and called upon the public to “Please. Stay. Home.”

SOMERSET, Pa. (AP) — A former hippie guru who lived the high life in Europe for years after murdering his ex-girlfriend in Philadelphia in the 1970s has died in prison. Prison officials in Pennsylvania confirm that 79-year-old Ira Einhorn died early Friday in a state prison in western Pennsylvania of natural causes. Einhorn was serving life in prison after being convicted twice, once in absentia, for the murder of Holly Maddux. She disappeared in 1977. Eighteen months later, her mummified remains were found in a locked steamer trunk in the West Philadelphia apartment they shared.

