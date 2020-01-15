AP Penna. Headlines: State house votes on Sunshine Law revisions

AP PA Headlines 1/15/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Penn State football player claims in a federal lawsuit that other Nittany Lions players hazed him and other younger teammates. The allegations in the lawsuit filed Monday by lawyers for Isaiah Humphries include claims that some players imitated sexual acts in the shower. The claims also include threats of older players saying, “I am going to Sandusky you,” to younger players. Jerry Sandusky was the team’s retired longtime defensive coordinator when he was convicted in 2012 of sexual abuse of 10 boys, including physical attacks on university property. Penn State said in a statement that university police turned over results of their investigation to the local district attorney, who declined to prosecute.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania House is voting to force public agencies to post agendas on their websites a day before meetings when they’ll be voted on. State representatives voted unanimously on Tuesday for the proposed amendments to the state Sunshine Act. Officials wouldn’t be able to vote on anything that’s not on the posted agenda, except when an emergency arises that threatens life or property or an issue is considered extremely minor and doesn’t involve spending money. Items could also be added to agendas during meetings by a majority vote. It’s being sent to the state Senate for its consideration.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Voters in a south-central Pennsylvania legislative district are picking a new state senator in a special election Tuesday, handing victory to Republican Dave Arnold. Lebanon Valley College history professor Michael Schroeder, a Democrat, conceded Tuesday night to Arnold, the Lebanon County district attorney. Arnold will replace Mike Folmer, a four-term Republican who resigned in September after being arrested on charges of possessing child pornography. The district leans heavily Republican. Arnold’s victory does not change the power balance in the 50-seat Senate, where Republicans hold a 27-21 majority, with one independent who caucuses with Republicans. The Lebanon County-based 48th Senate district also includes portions of Dauphin and York counties.

