AP: Penn State wins, state news, features and scores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Businesses that manufacture frames that can be built into working firearms are suing after Pennsylvania’s attorney general classified their products as guns under state law. The Commonwealth Court lawsuit filed Friday asks a judge to stop the state police from implementing any new policy. They’re responding to legal guidance issued earlier this week to the state police by Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro. He’s telling the agency to treat unassembled “ghost guns,” gun frames also referred to as 80% receivers, as firearms. The plaintiffs said the opinion doesn’t give fair notice to people regarding what’s legal and what’s not.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s jobless rate crept up slightly in November, even as the number of nonfarm jobs hit a new record high. The state Labor and Industry Department said Friday the rate last month was 4.3%, up one-tenth of a percentage point from October. The national rate dropped slightly in November, to 3.5%. Pennsylvania has nearly 6.1 million jobs and is seeing the largest increase in leisure and hospitality employment.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A county judge in Philadelphia is accused of failing to pay thousands in dues to a fitness and social club and ignoring litigation aimed at getting him to pay up. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Friday that Common Pleas Judge Scott DiClaudio also faces allegations by the Judicial Conduct Board that he didn’t disclose tax liens on his assets placed by the state Revenue Department. DiClaudio didn’t return a phone message seeking comment left at his judicial chambers.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities are continuing to search for two people believed to have been trapped when an explosion and massive fire destroyed several south Philadelphia row homes. Crews are resuming efforts to find the two on Friday. City Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says emergency responders made two attempts to rescue someone they saw was trapped, but collapsing buildings pushed the person farther away. Family members of a second potential victim say that person is missing. Several dozen people were evacuated because of the fire. It happened Thursday near Philadelphia’s famed Italian Market.

Features

LOS ANGELES (AP) — So far, so good for the new “Star Wars” movie. “The Rise of Skywalker” took in an estimated $40 million in North America in last night’s previews. Those would be numbers that most movies would be happy to make over an entire weekend. While the $40 million represents the fifth biggest Thursday opening ever, it is short of the two previous films in the Star Wars trilogy.

UNDATED (AP) – A Utah boy is speaking out after being berated by a substitute teacher for saying he was grateful for being adopted by his two dads, one of whom is a professional dancer from Dancing with the Stars. Eleven-year-old Daniel van Amstel told “CBS This Morning” he got angry when the teacher began insulting his family after Daniel answered a question about what students were grateful for during a pre-Thanksgiving lesson. The unidentified woman began lecturing the class on her view that homosexuality is wrong. Other students went to the principal’s office. The teacher was escorted out and later fired. Daniel’s adoption to Louis and Josh van Amstel became final on Thursday.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

UNDATED (AP) – Myreon Jones scored 11 of his 21 points in the first half and No. 23 Penn State routed Central Connecticut 87-58. Izaiah Brockington scored 11 points and Lamar Stevens added 10 for the Nittany Lions, who won as a ranked team for the first time in 23 seasons. It was Penn State’s third straight win and 12th in a row at home dating to last season. Ty Outlaw had 14 points for the winless Blue Devils.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Cleveland 114 Memphis 107 Final Indiana 119 Sacramento 105 Final Boston 114 Detroit 93 Final Toronto 122 Washington 118 Final Dallas 117 Philadelphia 98 Final Miami 129 New York 114 Final Oklahoma City 126 Phoenix 108 Final Denver 109 Minnesota 100 Final Portland 118 Orlando 103 Final Golden State 106 New Orleans 102

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Florida 7 Dallas 4 Final Toronto 6 N-Y Rangers 3 Final Washington 6 New Jersey 3 Final Pittsburgh 5 Edmonton 2

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (23)Penn St. 87 CCSU 58

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Utah at Charlotte 5 p.m. Atlanta at Brooklyn 6 p.m. Chicago at Detroit 7 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia 7 p.m. Milwaukee at New York 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at Memphis 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at San Antonio 8:30 p.m. Houston at Phoenix 9 p.m. Minnesota at Portland 10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Los Angeles at Buffalo 1 p.m. Anaheim at N-Y Islanders 1 p.m. Winnipeg at Minnesota 2 p.m. Nashville at Boston 7 p.m. Florida at Carolina 7 p.m. New Jersey at Columbus 7 p.m. Montreal at Edmonton 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Ottawa 7 p.m. Detroit at Toronto 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Washington 7 p.m. Chicago at Colorado 9 p.m. Pittsburgh at Vancouver 10 p.m. St. Louis at San Jose 10:30 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Houston at Tampa Bay 1 p.m. Buffalo at New England 4:30 p.m. L.A. Rams at San Francisco 8:15 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(1)Kansas at (18)Villanova 12 p.m. E. Washington at (2)Gonzaga 5 p.m. (5)Ohio St. at (6)Kentucky 5:15 p.m. Texas Southern at (8)Oregon 10:30 p.m. Jackson St. at (11)Memphis 1 p.m. Lehigh at (12)Auburn 6 p.m. (13)Dayton at Colorado 6:30 p.m. Presbyterian at (14)Michigan 12 p.m. E. Michigan at (15)Michigan St. 7 p.m. St. John’s at (16)Arizona 10 p.m. Purdue at (17)Butler 2:30 p.m. (19)Florida St. at South Florida 12 p.m. (20)San Diego St. at Utah 6:30 p.m. Jacksonville St. at (21)Tennessee 1 p.m. Rio Grande at (24)Texas Tech 2 p.m. (25)West Virginia at Youngstown St. 1 p.m.

Friday’s Scores By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Athens 75, Sayre Area 65

Danville 66, Selinsgrove 42

Mount Carmel 51 Warrior Run 46

Hughesville 44, South Williamsport 40

Lewisburg 48, Midd-West 24

Pottsville 60, Pine Grove 31

Shamokin 66, Shikellamy 50 This game was on WKOK and WKOK.com.

Bloomsburg 56, Southern Columbia 48

Tri-Valley 57, Minersville 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mifflinburg 45, Central Mountain 37

Southern Columbia 43, Hughesville 42

