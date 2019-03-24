AP: Penn State wins National Title, Protest in Pittsburgh and Record low in PA unemployment

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The father of a black teenager shot and killed by a white police officer outside Pittsburgh says “it’s very painful to see what happened, to sit there and deal with it.” Antwon Rose spoke to hundreds who gathered in the city Saturday to protest a jury’s acquittal of former East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld. He had been charged with homicide in the shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II last summer.

Rose’s father says “I just don’t want it to happen to our city” anymore. Protesters chanted “protect our sons” before marching toward downtown Pittsburgh, blocking a street and yelling “no justice, no peace.” The presidents of two Pittsburgh-based charities issued a statement Saturday saying they share a “sense of shock and outrage” at the acquittal.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two vaccine clinics will be held at Philadelphia’s Temple University in response to the ongoing mumps outbreak at the school that’s now up to at least 93 cases. The city’s public health department said the MMR vaccine, for measles, mumps and rubella, will be available to all Temple students, faculty and staff March 27 and March 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city says the numbers reported are high compared with those in past years; 54 cases were reported in 2010.

Mumps is a viral infection that involves swollen glands. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the MMR vaccine is the best protection. Mumps vaccine has been part of routine childhood shots for decades, but research suggests that protection fades 10 or more years after the second dose.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped in February to the lowest rate since 1976, which is as far back as the state says it’s records go. The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped by one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.0 percent last month. Pennsylvania’s rate previously hit 4.0 percent in 2000.

The national rate was 3.8 percent in February. Among states, Pennsylvania is tied for 35th. A survey of households found Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force grew by 8,000, as employment rose by 15,000 to a new record high above 6.2 million. Unemployment shrank by 5,000 to 261,000, its lowest level since 2000.

A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls were essentially flat, shrinking by 200. Friday’s figures are preliminary and could change.

SHREWSBURY, Mass. (AP) — A 94-year-old World War II veteran has received his high school diploma — 74 years after he would have gotten had he not enlisted. Paul Snow says he felt “naked” from all the attention he received Thursday during a ceremony at St. John’s High School, but says he always wanted to get his diploma.

The Worcester native enlisted in the U.S. Navy a day before his 18th birthday in 1943, and was honorably discharged about three years later. Democratic U.S. Rep. James McGovern and St. John’s High School worked together to award a diploma to Snow as a tribute to his service. Snow was awarded with an honorary diploma dated June 17, 1945.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Barack Obama is feeling the love about the engagement of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. A-Rod has shared a congratulatory handwritten note on Twitter he received from the former president and his wife, Michelle. Obama wrote: “After 26 years together, we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better.”

Rodriguez tweeted the note “means the world to us.” The former Yankees shortstop and the “World of Dance” judge got engaged earlier this month. It will be Lopez’s fourth marriage and A-Rod’s second. Each has two children from previous marriages.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) — Five Penn State wrestlers will compete for individual NCAA championships on Saturday night knowing they already are team champions. Again. The Nittany Lions clinched their fourth straight team championship and eighth in nine seasons on Saturday, midway through the consolation semifinals of the NCAA wrestling tournament.

The team victory was nearly inevitable as second-place Ohio State needed to earn bonus points with major decisions, technical falls or pins in all of their remaining matches to have a shot at closing the gap. But 184-pounder Myles Martin was forced to settle for a 5-2 decision in his consolation semifinal against Illinois’ Emery Parker, ensuring Penn State’s win.

Penn State’s Jason Nolf (157 pounds) and Bo Nickal (197) ended their careers with individual championships at the NCAA wrestling tournament hours after the Nittany Lions claimed a fourth-straight team title and their eighth in nine years. With help from 285-pound champion Anthony Cassar, the Nittany Lions totaled 137.5 team points to top second-place Ohio State’s 96.5. Oklahoma State was third with 84.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Carsen Edwards had a career night, scoring 42 points as Purdue knocked reigning national champion Villanova out of the NCAA Tournament Saturday night in an 87-61 rout. Matt Haarms added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Boilermakers (25-9), who advanced to their third straight Sweet 16. Eric Paschall had 19 for Villanova (26-10), which saw its quest for a third national title in the last four seasons end on the tournament’s first weekend.

DALLAS (AP) — Jared McCann scored twice, including the go-ahead goal on a spinning short-handed play in the third period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Dallas Stars 3-2. The Penguins stayed even with the New York Islanders for second place in the Metropolitan Division with 93 points. The Stars finished a five-game homestand with their fourth loss, three in regulation. Dallas holds the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference by two points over Colorado.

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 32 points, including a last-second, go-ahead floater, to give the Atlanta Hawks a 129-127 win over Philadelphia, ending the 76ers’ six-game winning streak. With 3.5 seconds remaining, Young took the inbounds pass from Kevin Huerter and dribbled past Jimmy Butler before sinking the short, soft jumper for the lead with 0.1 seconds remaining.

