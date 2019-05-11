AP: PA Treasurer takes on PPL, Local girl gives college grad address, and Phils fall in KC

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s treasurer is accusing PPL Corp. of frustrating efforts by his designated auditors to get unclaimed property back into the hands of rightful owners. Democratic Treasurer Joe Torsella filed a Commonwealth Court enforcement action Friday against the electric utility. Torsella says PPL won’t comply with an administrative subpoena, won’t produce unredacted documents and is allowing only a limited visual review of records related to unclaimed shareholder accounts.

A message seeking comment was left Friday with PPL’s press office. PPL says it’s tried to comply and is concerned about the possible release of confidential information. Torsella’s office says PPL has reported hundreds of thousands of dollars in unclaimed property in recent years. The lawsuit asks the court to order PPL to produce unedited information about shareholders and shares, and to stop it from frustrating the audit.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A 12-year-old reporter who runs a newspaper in Pennsylvania has delivered the commencement address at West Virginia University’s Reed College of Media. Hilde Kate Lysiak has run the Orange Street News in since 2014 in Selinsgrove, 150 miles northwest of Philadelphia. She first drew national attention in 2016 when she wrote about a suspected murder in Selinsgrove and ended up having to defend herself after some locals lashed out about a young girl covering violent crimes.

She had a confrontation in February with an Arizona marshal who threatened to arrest her for filming him on duty. On Friday, Hilde joked that she’s sure some in the crowd in Morgantown were wondering why the university couldn’t “afford a full grown human” to give the speech. She went on to share the lessons she’s learned in the field and tells graduates to “stay laser focused on the truth.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Industrial hemp is in the ground and growing in Pennsylvania under a new federal law that legalized its production. A state Department of Agriculture spokeswoman said Friday that the agency is sorting through more than 300 applications. The annual application period closed April 30. The department has issued more than 80 permits and some producers are already growing.

The permits, for now, don’t limit acreage. Industrial hemp’s generally been barred because it is related to marijuana, even though it contains little of that drug’s primary psychoactive ingredient, THC. The federal government had approved a pilot program in the 2014 farm bill to research hemp under state regulation.

Pennsylvania requires growers to register and obtain permits. The Department of Agriculture tests the plants to ensure they are hemp and not marijuana.

BOSTON (AP) — A performing arts group has found the child who was literally wowed by a recent classical music concert. The Handel & Haydn Society had just finished a rendition of Mozart’s “Masonic Funeral” at Boston’s Symphony Hall on Sunday when a youngster blurted out: “WOW!” The group was so charmed that they launched a search for the “Wow Child” with the help of audio of the moment captured by WCRB-FM. The child is 9-year-old Ronan Mattin, of New Hampshire, WGBH-FM reported Thursday. He attended the concert with his grandfather Stephen.

Ronan’s grandmother had seen a report on TV that said the society was looking for the child. Stephen Mattin said Ronan is on the autism spectrum and expresses himself differently from how other people do. He said his grandson is a huge music fan. “I had told several people because I thought it was a funny story,” Stephen Mattin said.

“About how he was expressing his admiration for the performance and put everybody in stitches.”

Handel & Haydn President David Snead said he is setting up a Skype meeting with Ronan and Harry Christophers, the society’s artistic director who was conducting the night of the performance. The society will invite Ronan and his family back to the venue in October, when the 2019-2020 season opens, for another Mozart performance conducted by Christophers.

LONDON (AP) — Princes William and Harry and their wives, Kate and Meghan, are joining forces to back a text messaging service to help people experiencing mental health problems. Their Royal Foundation will provide a 3 million-pound ($3.9 million) grant to back the initiative called Shout. The service is designed to help people with a wide range of problems including suicidal thoughts, relationship issues and bullying.

William said Friday the service “is free to use, anonymous, and operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week” and that the text conversations are handled by volunteers who have received online training and are monitored by a clinical team. William says 60,000 people have already received help from the service. Both couples have lobbied for better treatment of mental health issues.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alex Gordon homered twice to drive in three runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1. Homer Bailey gave up one run and four hits in five-plus innings, and Scott Barlow struck out a career-high six in two innings of relief for the Royals. Jorge Soler added his team-leading 10th home run of the season. Gordon’s second homer, a solo shot in the fifth inning, was the 1,500th hit of his career. It was also his fifth career multi-homer game and first since August 20, 2016.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Frazier opened the game with a homer, Starling Marte drove in the game-winner and Trevor Williams allowed one run in seven solid innings as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Friday night. Marte’s RBI single off of Andrew Miller (1-2) broke a 1-1 tie in the eighth and helped the Pirates snap a two-game skid.

HOUSTON (AP) _ Stephen Curry shook off a cold start by scoring all 33 of his points in the second half as the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets, 118-113 to advance to the NBA’s Western Conference finals for the fifth consecutive year. Klay Thompson added 27 points for the Warriors, who were without Durant after the All-Star forward sustained a calf injury in the third quarter of Game 5. James Harden had a game-high 35 points, including a layup that got the Rockets within three in the final minute.

