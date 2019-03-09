AP PA: Lottery officials say service outages take them offline; Features; Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 3/9/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped in January to a nearly two-decade low, as the pool of job-seekers grew and payrolls shrank slightly. The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate ticked down by one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.0 percent in January.

The national rate was 4 percent in January and 3.8 percent in February. A survey of households found Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force grew by 10,000, as employment rose by 14,000 to a new record close to 6.2 million. Unemployment shrank by 5,000 to 266,000, its lowest level since 2007. A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls shrank by 500 in January. Construction grew the most of any sector, while education and health services shrank the most. Friday’s figures are preliminary and could change.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lottery officials say many machines around Pennsylvania had been offline for most of the day due to a service outage. Department of Revenue spokesman Jeffrey Johnson said the outage Friday was due to connectivity issues with Verizon’s cellular service at some terminals throughout the state.

It only affected machines that use Verizon as their service. Johnson said that all machines were back up and running as of 4 p.m. The department got word of the outages around 8 a.m. Around 3 p.m., Johnson said the issue was almost resolved entirely. The outage came the same day Pennsylvania Lottery officials announced Friday’s Cash 5 jackpot was the highest it’s ever been at $2.4 million.

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mar 8, 2019–Border security advocates Steve Bannon, Kris Kobach, Sheriff Clarke, Tom Tancredo, Angel Parents Mary Ann Mendoza and Steve Ronnebeck, border and cartel expert Brandon Darby and other concerned activists from the Ohio area will join We Build the Wall Founder and triple amputee USAF veteran Brian Kolfage at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza on Tuesday.

President Trump has given his blessing to the group and recently shared an editorial from WeBuildTheWall advisory board member and Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza. Mendoza and Angel Dad Steve Ronnebeck have became regulars at President Trump’s campaign rallies, and will both appear on stage at the Town Hall to share their experience and passion to make a difference for all American citizens.

NEW YORK (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, actress Jane Fonda and attorney Gloria Allred are being inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame. They are among 10 members of the Class of 2019, announced Friday. The other honorees are: Civil rights activist Angela Davis; Native American lawyer Sarah Deer; retired Air Force fighter pilot Nicole Malachowski; the late suffragist and cartoonist Rose O’Neill; New York Congresswoman Louise Slaughter, who died last year; composer Laurie Spiegel, and AIDS researcher Flossie Wong-Staal.

The formal induction ceremony will take place in September outside Seneca Falls, the upstate city considered the birthplace of women’s rights where the hall is located. The eight living and two deceased honorees will join 276 other women who’ve been inducted to date, including suffragists, sports and political figures, authors and entertainers. Those honored are nominated by the public and judged by a team of experts across the various fields.

Tonight it’s the PIAA Class Triple A Individual Wrestling Championships on Newsradio 1070 WKOK. Join Steve Williams at 6:45 on Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK.com to follow Selinsgrove’s Nate Schon. Plus, we’ll update you on Shikellamy’s Cade Balestrini’s run at States.

WKOK is your home for the Philadelphia Phillies. Today is Bryce Harper’s debut in a Phillies uniform. You can hear that game against the Blue Jays at 1 p.m. on 1070 WKOK

Friday’s Scores in High School Basketball

Boys Basketball

Berlin-Brothersvalley 56, Halifax 43

Lancaster Country Day 55, Sullivan County 35

Lourdes Regional 68, Mount Calvary 41

Neumann 52, Greenwood 43

Danville 54, Western Wayne 33

Nanticoke Area 57, Montoursville 35

Wilson 67, Shamokin 56

Girls Basketball

Juniata Valley 43, Laurel 40

Mahanoy Area 49, Southern Columbia 34

Mount Carmel 47, Clarion 34

Delone 77, Lewisburg 36

Neumann-Goretti 81, Susquenita 42

Bethel Park 55, State College 46

