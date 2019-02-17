Thon Underway: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 2/17/19

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds of hardy Penn State students are taking part in the annual 46-hour dance marathon known as Thon to raise money for pediatric cancer patients. The Penn State Interfraternity Council/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, billed as the world’s largest student-run philanthropy, kicked off Friday night and runs through Sunday.

Last year, students raised more than $10 million for pediatric cancer patients and their families at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Child cancer survivors and their families also participate along with the dancers, who aren’t allowed to sleep or even sit and are helped by thousands of other students in support roles. The event has raised more than $147 million since 1977.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans in Pennsylvania’s Senate have been paying the legal bills of the chamber’s ex-security chief in lawsuits by two women accusing him of harassing them while on the job as Senate security guards. Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati’s office has approved at least $23,355 to cover the legal bills of former security director Justin Ferrante, according to a report published by The Philadelphia Inquirer, LNP and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

An aide to Scarnati says Senate officials decided to cover Ferrante’s bills in part because the Senate is also named as a defendant and that some allegations in the lawsuits “are likely not accurate.” Ferrante has denied all allegations of wrongdoing or misconduct. Ferrante resigned in late 2017 amid allegations including texting the women photos of genitals and feces.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge says the 6-year-old daughter of the late NFL player Aaron Hernandez missed a 2014 deadline to opt out of the $1 billion concussion settlement and can’t separately sue the league over his diagnosis of a degenerative brain disease. Yet Hernandez’s death in 2017 came too late for his family to seek compensation for suicides related to chronic traumatic encephalopathy under the class action settlement.

Hernandez spent three years with the New England Patriots before his 2013 arrest on the first of three homicide charges. He never returned to the NFL. U.S. District Judge Anita Brody in a ruling Thursday concludes he was retired and therefore a member of the class. Family lawyer Brad Sohn says Hernandez had not retired and his family should be able to pursue an individual lawsuit. Hernandez killed himself in prison. After his death, doctors found the 27-year-old Hernandez had advanced CTE.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia officials say Amazon has warned that a proposed ban on cashless stores would impact plans to open a brick-and-mortar location in the city. Philly.com reports that the City Council approved a bill Thursday that would prohibit most stores from refusing to take cash as payment. Proponents argue that cashless stores discriminate against low-income residents who don’t have credit or debit cards.

Councilman Allan Domb says Amazon told the city that if the bill passed, it would not consider locating an Amazon Go cashier-less convenience store in Philadelphia. City spokesman Mike Dunn confirmed Amazon told the city the legislation would “impede” plans for a Go store. Amazon declined comment. The online giant abandoned plans on Thursday to locate a second headquarters in New York City amid opposition from activists and politicians.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Winter weather enveloping California’s mountains for a fourth straight day Friday kept skiers from hitting the slopes at the start of the Presidents Day holiday weekend, with snow so deep that plows could not tackle it and cities scrambled to find places to pile it. Several routes to the ski mecca of Lake Tahoe shut down, including about 70 miles (110 kilometers) of Interstate 80 from Colfax, California, to the Nevada state line.

I-80 was reopened to passenger vehicles Thursday evening. Chains were required for travel in many other parts of the towering Sierra Nevada. “All avid skiers are itching to get out on the mountain, but the roads are pretty treacherous right now,” said Kevin Cooper, marketing director for Lake Tahoe TV. The storm was expected to dump between 3 and 6 feet (1 to 2 meters) of fresh snow in a region where some ski resorts reported getting 3 feet (1 meter) since Thursday. Officials warned of avalanches in the greater Lake Tahoe Area, where heavy snow and high winds were expected through Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia real estate investor says a home he was scoping out came with an unadvertised surprise — a stairway booby-trapped with a swinging knife. Ekrem Uysaler says he and his team were looking at the home in January when one of his co-workers saw a small line on the home’s staircase. WCAU-TV reports he stopped his construction manager from heading up the stairs and recorded video as they pulled the staircase line with a spare rod.

Pulling the line triggered a fast-moving, downward-swinging crutch from above the staircase. Taped to the end of the crutch was a large knife pointing right to where a person’s head would have been walking up the stairs. Uysaler says he has never encountered something like this before. He says “It’s like ‘Home Alone’ … Philly style.”

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Jehyve Floyd had 19 points and eight rebounds and Matt Faw hit a 3-pointer with 6.3 seconds left as Holy Cross narrowly beat Bucknell 72-71 on Saturday. Kimball Mackenzie’s 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds to play put Bucknell on top 69-68 but the Crusaders quickly got the ball downcourt to Faw on the left wing. He dribbled to the 3-point line, pump faked as a defender closing out flew by and nailed the game-winner, his only field goal of the game.

Bucknell lost the ball with four seconds left when Mackenzie drove into the lane and kicked it out but was called for an offensive foul after the pass. The Bison tried to foul on the inbounds but it wasn’t called until .8 seconds remained. The Crusaders’ Caleb Green missed two free throws and Mackenzie came close with an 80-foot heave at the buzzer. This game was on our sister station Eagle 107.

