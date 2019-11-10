AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds: U.S. Sen. Toomey seeking measure to prevent banning of fracking

AP PA Headlines 11/10/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania is seeking passage of a measure that’s squarely aimed at several Democratic presidential candidates and designed to prevent a president from banning hydraulic fracturing. Toomey said Friday his new resolution makes it clear that Congress believes a president doesn’t have the authority to ban hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.

Toomey’s resolution is in response to an all-out prohibition on the controversial natural gas extraction process that’s backed by two leading Democratic presidential candidates, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

The prospect of banning fracking is dividing Democrats and their traditional allies in organized labor in what’s shaping up as a premier battleground state in next year’s presidential election. Pennsylvania is also the nation’s No. 2 natural gas state, behind Texas.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Current and former professional athletes and players’ unions have sued Pittsburgh over a tax levied on visiting pro athletes. At issue are taxes levied on professional athletes who work for short periods of time in cities. The Pittsburgh lawsuit argues the city unfairly levies a 3% earned income tax on visiting professional athletes while taxing all other residents at 1%.

Attorney Stephen Kidder, representing the athletes, tells the Tribune-Review the tax violates the state and U.S. constitutions. Dan Gilman, Mayor Bill Peduto’s chief of staff, declined to comment. Those suing include former Pittsburgh Penguin Scott Wilson; Kyle Palmieri of the New Jersey Devils; former baseball player Jeff Francoeur; and the players’ associations of the National Hockey League, National Football League and Major League Baseball.

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania college basketball game was postponed after a pre-game protest on the court by students objecting to Halloween costumes allegedly worn by several school athletes. Scores of students sat on the Franklin and Marshall College basketball court for 10 minutes Friday night until an announcement was made that the game against York College was being canceled.

The students said they were offended by photos circulated on social media showing five students said to be members of the men’s basketball and soccer teams wearing costumes the protesters charged embodied Asian, Hispanic and African stereotypes. The college has previously announced it was conducting a campus climate survey, hiring a director of diversity, equity and inclusion and creating a bias reporting system to be in effect for the spring 2020 semester.

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC, CBS, NBC and PBS will set aside scheduled programming next week to cover the House’s first open impeachment hearings on President Trump. The cable news networks CNN, Fox News Channel, MSNBC and CSPAN will also provide live coverage. The broadcast networks’ announcement Friday that they would televise the hearing, however, gives the event an extra measure of exposure and weight with the public.

The first hearing of the House intelligence committee’s hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, with the second on Friday at 11 a.m. William Taylor, the U.S. diplomat in the Ukraine, is scheduled to testify Wednesday about the Trump administration’s efforts to tie U.S. military aid to that country in an agreement to investigate the president’s political rivals.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Some New Jersey residents have been getting an early Thanksgiving surprise.

A gaggle of 40 to 60 wild turkeys have been aggressively terrorizing residents in a 55-and-up community in Ocean County daily. Holiday City residents say the turkeys are blocking doorways, pecking at cars and behaving aggressively when they are shooed away.

The wild turkeys can sometimes weigh between 16 and 24 pounds and run up to 20 miles per hour.

The township has received dozens of complaints but says its animal control is powerless in capturing or stopping the birds since they are not licensed to trap wildlife. A spokesman for the state’s Department of Environmental Protection says the agency is aware of the issue but does not have further comment.

Sunday

NFL Football: Minnesota at Dallas 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

NFL Football: Rams at Steelers 2:25pm on 100.9 The Valley and wvly.com

Monday

NFL Football: Seattle at San Francisco 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s Jordan Howden picked off Sean Clifford’s pass in the end zone with 1:01 left, the third interception thrown by Penn State’s quarterback, and the 13th-ranked Gophers held on for a 31-26 victory on Saturday afternoon over the fifth-ranked Nittany Lions for their first win over a top-five team in 20 years.

Tanner Morgan passed for 339 yards and three touchdowns to direct a dismantling of Penn State’s staunch defense, as Minnesota (9-0, 6-0, No. 17 CFP) not only remained unbeaten but stayed on track for its first trip to the Big Ten championship game. “I’m just so proud to be a Gopher,” said coach P.J. Fleck, who declared the game ball for the entire state in giving it to the school president.

The first sellout crowd for the Gophers at home in four years swarmed the field after the clock ran out, reveling in the biggest step forward yet under Fleck in his third season. The Gophers scrambled the College Football Playoff picture a bit, too, after Penn State (8-1, 5-1, No. 4 CFP) emerged with a top-four spot in the first edition of the rankings. “We knew they were a good football team,” Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said. “It’s hard to be undefeated.” Penn State plays on WKOK and WKOK.com.

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Logan Bitikofer overcame two interceptions with two touchdown passes and Bucknell controlled Lehigh in a 20-10 win on Saturday. The Bison (2-7, 2-2 Patriot League) never trailed.

Tyler Keiser’s 20-yard field goal early in the second quarter put the Bison up. Later in the quarter, Bitkofer threw a 24-yard TD pass to Stefone Moore-Greene for a 10-point lead. Austin Henning put the Mountain Hawks (4-5, 3-2) on the board with a 33-yard field goal with 47 seconds left in the half.

Late in the third, Bitkofer threw a 19-yard scoring pass to John McGuire. Keiser added another field goal before Alec Beesmer threw a 2-yard TD pass to Devon Bibbens with 7:11 left for Lehigh’s lone touchdown.

Bitkofer threw for 190 yards while the Lehigh used three quarterbacks to try and generate offense. Tyler Monaco threw for 117 yards, Beesmer, 84, and Addison Shoup, 14. The Bison stuffed Lehigh’s ground game and held the Mountain Hawks to -6 yards on 22 carries. The Bison play on Eagle 107 and eagle107.com.

