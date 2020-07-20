AP PA Headlines: Peace rally follows neo-Nazis in Williamsport park

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Dozens of people attended a non-violent unity and ‘cleansing’ rally in Williamsport’s Brandon Park Sunday, their presence was in response to white supremacists who paraded through the park the day before. One of the organizers of Sunday’s event told WNEP they were there to reclaim the park and cleanse the space of hatred.

Saturday a small group of white supremacists staged a brief demonstration but disbanded as police arrived in force to break up the event, which was conducted without a permit. More than a dozen members of the National Socialist Movement, some of them armed, marched through Williamsport’s Brandon Park on Saturday afternoon and then spoke with the aid of a bullhorn.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A coalition of states, including Pennsylvania, is following California’s lead in setting goals to jump-start a transition to electric-powered trucks, vans and buses. The goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality for communities choked by diesel fumes. The 15 states plus Washington, D.C. announced last week that they’ve agreed to develop an action plan aimed at having 100% of all new medium- and heavy-duty vehicles sold be zero-emission by 2050.

They’ve set an interim target of 30% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2030. The move follows a mandate adopted last month by California’s Air Resources Board requiring all commercial trucks and vans to be zero emission by 2045. The states that signed the agreement are California, Connecticut, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington. The group had already committed to an action plan to foster electrification of passenger vehicles.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, watching movies from cars at drive-ins has been making a comeback — and now there are plans for a floating cinema in western Pennsylvania with people watching from mini-boats. Beyond Cinema, an Australian production company, is bringing Floating Boat Cinema to cities worldwide with a stop in Pittsburgh in September. The location for the aquatic theater planned Sept. 16 to Sept. 20 hasn’t been released, and the movies to be shown haven’t been announced. .

Features

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is stepping up attacks on Joe Biden, casting the election in under four months as a choice “between freedom and opportunity and socialism and decline.” Pence made the aggressive attack on Biden at a speech Friday in Ripon, Wisconsin, birthplace of the Republican Party. Pence is drawing sharp contrasts between President Donald Trump’s vision for the country and that of Biden and Democrats. Pence says the election will determine “whether America remains America.” Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016. It is one of a handful of battleground states.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kanye West brought his offbeat presidential bid to South Carolina Sunday. But whether he’s actually seeking the nation’s highest office remains a question. It was his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate and he delivered a lengthy monologue, touching on topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals. West said that while he believes abortion should be legal, financial incentives to help struggling mothers could be a way to discourage the practice. Wearing a protective vest and with “2020” shaved into his head, the entertainer spoke before a crowd of hundreds in North Charleston, South Carolina.

UNDATED (AP) – There were plenty of acorns this spring, and now the chipmunks are driving people nuts. Their frenetic activities can be entertaining. But this summer in New England, the varmints are making a nuisance of themselves, darting to and fro, digging holes in gardens, and tunneling under lawns. A bumper crop of acorns last fall meant there was still plenty of food on the ground when the chipmunks emerged from winter and got busy breeding this spring, People needn’t get too alarmed over the bumper crop of chipmunks because small mammal populations are prone to boom-and-bust cycles.

LAWSON, Mo. (AP) — A dog named Cleo who disappeared from her home in Kansas earlier this month turned up a few days later at her old home in Missouri, about 50 miles away. Colton Michael told television station KMBC this week that the 4-year-old Labrador retriever-border collie mix showed up on his family’s front porch in Lawson, Missouri. He says she was scared at first and wouldn’t let anyone near her, but he eventually gained her trust and had her checked for a microchip. It showed that she belonged to the family that had owned his home before he bought it nearly two years ago. They were amazed when he called with the good news.

