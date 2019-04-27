AP PA Headlines: PA’s Highest Court is upholding Frein sentence, Features, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court is upholding the death sentence and conviction of a sniper who killed a Pennsylvania state trooper and wounded another outside their barracks. The state Supreme Court’s decision Friday upholds lower court decisions in the case of Eric Frein.

Frein was convicted in the 2014 murder of Cpl. Bryon Dickson II outside the Blooming Grove barracks. Another trooper, Alex Douglass, was badly wounded. Frein led authorities on a 48-day manhunt through the rugged Pocono Mountains before U.S. marshals caught him at an abandoned airplane hangar. He was convicted in 2017 and is on death row.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court is striking down a provision of 2017’s sprawling state law expanding casino-style gambling, saying a tax on higher-revenue casinos to provide cash grants to help market and improve lower-performing casinos is unconstitutional.

The state Supreme Court on Friday agreed with a challenge by Sands Casino Resort in Bethlehem, invalidating the tax and ordering the money repaid.

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Police say an eastern Pennsylvania man on parole for leading police on a high-speed chase is now back in prison for driving drunk with children in his car and then making them hide from authorities. Lehighvalleylive.com reports Martin Stofanak faces charges of fleeing police, driving under the influence and child endangerment.

Upper Nazareth Police say officers attempted to stop the 30-year-old for speeding but he sped up instead. Officials eventually found his car empty and the Bethlehem man, an 8-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy lying in a nearby field. The children were sent home with their mother. Stofanak was arraigned Friday and sent to prison. A message was left with his attorney seeking comment. Stofanak had previously pleaded guilty to fleeing from police and reckless endangerment.

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A judge is letting two former Penn State fraternity brothers serve sentences on house arrest for convictions related to the death of a pledge. WTAJ-TV reported this week that Joshua Kurczewski and Michael Bonatucci had faced minimums of three months and one month in jail, but that instead they’re going to do that time on home monitoring.

They were sentenced for hazing and conspiracy to commit hazing. Kurczewski also pleaded guilty to furnishing alcohol to minors. They were among the Beta Theta Pi members in the house the night in February 2017 that Tim Piazza was severely injured in a series of falls. The 19-year-old Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey, died of head and abdominal injuries. He consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol the night of a pledge bid acceptance ceremony.

Features

LOS ANGELES (AP) — ‘Avengers: Endgame’ has gotten off to a mighty start at the box office, earning a record $60 million from Thursday night preview showings blowing through the $57 million record that “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” earned in 2015. Internationally, it’s already grossed $305 million in its first two days in theaters with over half of that tally coming from China.

Box office prognosticators are projecting that the film could earn anywhere from $260 million to $300 million domestically, and between $800 million and $1 billion globally when the dust settles and final numbers are reported Monday.

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado city has settled a lawsuit with a man who criticized a gubernatorial candidate using a sign featuring mannequin buttocks clothed in lingerie. The Reporter-Herald reports that insurers for Loveland have settled the First Amendment lawsuit filed by Bob Cluster for $70,000. The city about 51 miles (82 kilometers) north of Denver admits no wrongdoing in the April 15 settlement, and its attorney says no police policy changes or training are required.

Loveland police detained the 80-year-old resident in June for holding the sign that Cluster said was intended to satirize the political motives of candidate Jared Polis. One side of Cluster’s sign said Polis “will be breaking old taboos & barriers” while the other side displayed the mannequin body part and a Polis slogan regarding “bold vision.”

PA Sports, Scores, & Skeds

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 7 San Francisco 3

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 4 Oakland 2

Final Cleveland 6 Houston 3

Final Minnesota 6 Baltimore 1

Final Chi White Sox 12 Detroit 11

Final L-A Angels 5 Kansas City 1

Final Seattle 5 Texas 4, 11 Innings

Tampa Bay at Boston 7:10 p.m., postponed

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final San Diego 4 Washington 3

Final Philadelphia 4 Miami 0

Final Milwaukee 10 N-Y Mets 2

Final Colorado 8 Atlanta 4

Final Cincinnati 12 St. Louis 1

Final Arizona 8 Chi Cubs 3

Final L-A Dodgers 6 Pittsburgh 2

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Golden State 129 L.A. Clippers 110

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final OT Carolina 1 N-Y Islanders 0

Final San Jose 5 Colorado 2

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at San Francisco 4:05 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore at Minnesota 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chi White Sox 7:10 p.m.

L-A Angels at Kansas City 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Seattle 9:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati at St. Louis 2:15 p.m.

San Diego at Washington 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta 7:20 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Arizona 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L-A Dodgers 9:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Philadelphia at Toronto 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver 10:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Dallas at St. Louis 3:00 p.m.

Columbus at Boston 8:00 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Orlando at New York City 1:00 p.m.

