AP PA Headlines: Mayor of Derry Pennsylvania is charged, Features, Scores & Skeds

DERRY, Pa. (AP) — The mayor of a small town in Pennsylvania is stepping down after being charged with pointing a gun at kids in a park. The lawyer for Derry Mayor Kevin Gross said Friday that he has resigned less than a week after being accused of pointing the gun. The 38-year-old mayor turned over more than 50 guns on a district judge’s order. He is accused of assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.

Defense lawyer Timothy Andrews says he denies the allegations but stepped down because he felt the case was detracting from his ability to govern. Police say Gross also pointed the gun at three teenage girls who were bystanders and told them to put their phones and other belongings on a bench. Derry is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers are covering a statue of singer Kate Smith outside their arena, following the New York Yankees in cutting ties and looking into allegations of racism against the 1930s star with a popular recording of “God Bless America.” Flyers officials said Friday they also plan to remove Smith’s “God Bless America” recording from their library. They say several other songs performed by Smith “contain offensive lyrics that do not reflect our values as an organization.”

The New York Daily News reported the Yankees suspending their use of Smith’s recording during the seventh-inning stretch amid conflicting claims about several of her songs, including a 1939 song “That’s Why the Darkies Were Born.” The tune originated in the 1931 Broadway revue “George White’s Scandals,” and was considered satire at the time. Smith’s likeness also appears in a 1939 ad that heavily uses the mammy caricature, one of the most well-known racist depictions of black women. Smith died in 1986.

Smith’s connection with the Flyers started in 1969 when a team executive ordered her version of “God Bless America” to be played instead of “The Star Spangled Banner.” That led to her performing the song several times before games in the 1970s. The Yankees have used her recording of “God Bless America” and sometimes live singers during the seventh inning since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. They have used her version twice this season and have mostly played an organ version.

PARIS (AP) — A collection of classical music, much of it recorded in Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, is out today to help fund repairs to the church. The album “Notre-Dame” features works by Jessye Norman, Cecilia Bartoli, Roberto Alagna (al-AHN’-yah) and Christopher Hogwood. It also features two of Notre Dame’s most recent organists. Proceeds from the album’s sales will be donated to the heritage foundation in France that will help the cathedral’s restoration after Monday’s fire. The album is available digitally today and as a physical release next Friday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.; Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump. Meet the Press is on WKOK and WKOK.com at noon Sunday

ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah; Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Giuliani; Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. “Fox News Sunday” — Schiff; Giuliani.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons” are coming back to TV, live and for one night only. Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes will star in re-creations of episodes from the influential sitcoms born in the 1970s. Norman Lear, who created “All in the Family” and its spinoff “The Jeffersons,” and Jimmy Kimmel are hosting the ABC prime-time special airing live on May 22.

“All in the Family” was a TV groundbreaker, using comedy to explore controversial issues including racism. Harrelson and Tomei will play Archie and Edith Bunker, with Foxx and Sykes as George and Louise Jefferson. Ellie Kemper, Justina Machado (muh-CHA’-doh) and Will Ferrell also will appear. Ferrell and Lear are among the special’s executive producers, with sitcom veteran James Burrows directing.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

AP-Scorecard Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— INTERLEAGUE Final Cleveland 8 Atlanta 4 Final Atlanta 8 Cleveland 7 ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final N-Y Yankees 9 Kansas City 2 Final Minnesota 6 Baltimore 5 Final Toronto 10 Oakland 1 Final Boston 6 Tampa Bay 5 Final Minnesota 16 Baltimore 7 Final Texas 9 Houston 4 Final Seattle 6 L-A Angels 5 Chi White Sox at Detroit 1:10 p.m., postponed ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final St. Louis 10 N-Y Mets 2 Final Arizona 6 Chi Cubs 0 Final Pittsburgh 3 San Francisco 1, 5 Innings Final Miami 9 Washington 3 Final Milwaukee 5 L-A Dodgers 0 Final Philadelphia 8 Colorado 5 Final Cincinnati 4 San Diego 2 ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS Final Philadelphia 112 Brooklyn 108 Final Denver 117 San Antonio 103 Final Milwaukee 119 Detroit 103 Final Houston 104 Utah 101 ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS Final Dallas 5 Nashville 3 Final St. Louis 3 Winnipeg 2 Final Washington 6 Carolina 0 ——— MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Final Chicago 4 Colorado 1 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— INTERLEAGUE Atlanta at Cleveland 7:05 p.m. ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Kansas City at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m. Minnesota at Baltimore 1:05 p.m. Chi White Sox at Detroit 1:10 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay 2:10 p.m. Houston at Texas 3:05 p.m. Toronto at Oakland 4:07 p.m. Seattle at L-A Angels 4:07 p.m. ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Washington at Miami 1:10 p.m. San Francisco at Pittsburgh 1:35 p.m. L-A Dodgers at Milwaukee 2:10 p.m. N-Y Mets at St. Louis 2:15 p.m. Arizona at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m. Philadelphia at Colorado 3:10 p.m. Cincinnati at San Diego 4:10 p.m. ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS Boston at Indiana 1:00 p.m. Golden State at L.A. Clippers 3:30 p.m. Toronto at Orlando 7:00 p.m. Portland at Oklahoma City 9:30 p.m. ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS Boston at Toronto 3:00 p.m. San Jose at Vegas 7:00 p.m. ——— MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER New York City at D.C. United 4:00 p.m.

