AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 6/16/19

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a woman parked her car on a western Pennsylvania bridge and jumped to her death, leaving three young children inside the vehicle. The Pittsburgh public safety department said police, fire and emergency medical crews responded to the Homestead Grays Bridge at about 7:20 p.m. Friday after a report of a woman on the outer railing.

Officials said by the time they arrived, the 26-year-old McKees Rocks resident had plunged into the Monongahela River. River rescue crews recovered her body at about 9:15 p.m. Friday. Police said three children between the ages of 1 and 9 were found unharmed in the car. They were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and were to be placed in the custody of Allegheny County Children, Youth and Family Services.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Representatives of the eight states and two Canadian provinces in the Great Lakes region will meet next month to discuss helping fund a federal plan to prevent Asian carp from reaching Lake Michigan. Officials say the July 16-17 session in Chicago will focus on a $778 million strategy developed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to strengthen defenses at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois.

The plan calls for installing electric barriers, noisemakers and other devices to block the path of fish moving toward the lake from the carp-infested Illinois River. Illinois has agreed to help foot the bill but wants the other states to contribute as well. The meeting was announced Friday during a gathering of the region’s governors and premiers in Milwaukee.

MOUNT WOLF, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is telling demonstrators that he’ll fight Republican resistance to a Depression-era program in his budget proposal that provides a $200-a-month cash benefit for the poor who are disabled or otherwise unable to work. Wolf, a Democrat, spoke with demonstrators from the Poor People’s Campaign who showed up at his Mount Wolf home Thursday afternoon.

Demonstrators urged him to veto any spending package from the Republican-controlled Legislature that eliminates it. Wolf told them he’d work hard to get it into budget legislation, but said the Legislature would override his veto. The program is projected to cost $50 million to serve almost 10,000 people. Backers say it often goes toward rent for someone who is disabled and waiting on their application for Social Security disability benefits to be approved.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge says a 5-year-old agreement involving two Pittsburgh-based health care conglomerates can’t be extended through litigation past its June 30 expiration date. Commonwealth Court Judge Robert Simpson said in a decision issued Friday that a modification clause in the 2014 consent decree involving UPMC and Highmark can’t be used to get around the deal’s explicit end date.

Simpson was directed to consider the issue by the state Supreme Court, and it’s likely the justices will have the final say. The end of the consent decree is expected to trigger higher costs for Highmark insurance customers who use UPMC’s vast network. Highmark and the attorney general’s office want to extend the agreement, while UPMC is opposed.

Features

WALHALLA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman who police say was driving drunk will not be cited with a DUI because her vehicle of choice was a toy truck. News outlets quote police as saying that instead they charged 25-year-old Megan Holman with public intoxication. They say they spotted her cruising down the road in a Power Wheels electric toy truck after a caller reported a suspicious person on the street. Officers say she was driving about a mile from her home in Walhalla when they stopped her.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new statement from President Donald Trump is sure to raise eyebrows _ especially for those still enamored of the Camelot era ushered by President John F. Kennedy. Speaking on “Fox & Friends,” Trump says his wife Melanie is a first lady in the mode of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

He suggests the new paint job he is proposing for Air Force One was developed with input from his wife. He says the current color scheme “was Jackie O and that’s good, but we have our own Jackie O today, it’s called Melania.” The new incarnation of the presidential aircraft is due to be rolled out in 2024.

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A judge was allowed to go on his way after aggressively challenging a police officer during a traffic stop and ordering him to “check the registration on this plate soon, mister.” Police dashcam video obtained by the LNP newspaper in Pennsylvania shows the April traffic stop of Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker, who police say was pulled over for tailgating an unmarked police car.

The video shows Reinaker getting out of his SUV after being pulled over and barking at the officer, “What do you think you’re doing pulling me over? For blowing my horn?” After the officer ordered him back into the SUV, the judge said, “You better check the registration on this plate soon, mister.” The officer sent him on his way about 40 seconds later, saying, “Have a good day, Judge.” Reinaker replied, “You bet.”

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

The Philadelphia Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming always continues at WKOK.com. The Phils play Atlanta at 12:45pm. On WKOK.com, we’ll have the remainder of Meet the Press, and CBS Sportsradio.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Texas 4 Cincinnati 3

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final L-A Angels 5 Tampa Bay 3

Final Boston 7 Baltimore 2

Final Houston 7 Toronto 2

Final Cleveland 4 Detroit 2

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Chi White Sox 4

Final Minnesota 5 Kansas City 4

Final Oakland 11 Seattle 2

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final San Francisco 8 Milwaukee 7

Final Arizona 10 Washington 3

Final Miami 4 Pittsburgh 3

Final N-Y Mets 8 St. Louis 7

Final Philadelphia 6 Atlanta 5

Final Colorado 14 San Diego 8

Final Chi Cubs 2 L-A Dodgers 1

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Chicago 70 Indiana 64

Final Dallas 71 Atlanta 61

Final N-Y Liberty 98 L.A. Sparks 92

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Texas at Cincinnati 1:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston at Baltimore 1:05 p.m.

L-A Angels at Tampa Bay 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston 2:10 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland 4:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh at Miami 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta 1:20 p.m.

Arizona at Washington 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco 4:05 p.m.

Chi Cubs at L-A Dodgers 7:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Seattle at Connecticut 3:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Minnesota 7:00 p.m.

