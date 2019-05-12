AP PA Headlines: Authorities say five men shot and wounded by teens in north Philly; Features; Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 5/12/19

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say five men were shot and wounded, one critically, after being ambushed by three teenagers in north Philadelphia. Police said three males broke away from a group of 10 or 11 males walking down a street just before 5:30 p.m. Friday, and surveillance video shows three teenagers shortly afterward firing at the group.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross said the teens — estimated at no more than 15 years old — “were lying in wait waiting for those guys.” A 26-year-old man shot in the head and wrist was in critical condition Saturday. Others, in stable condition, included a 25-year-old shot in the back, a 26-year-old hit in the forearms, hand and thigh, a 27-year-old hit in the heel and a 32-year-old hit in the back.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hundreds of anti-abortion protesters rallied outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in Philadelphia in response to a state legislator’s recent treatment of demonstrators at the site. A group called Live Action organized “Pro-Life Rally Against Bullying” on Friday to draw attention to Democratic state Rep. Brian Sims’ actions.

Sims has come under fire for videos in which he berated a woman protesting at the clinic and criticized three teenage girls also there. He offered $100 to viewers who could identify the teens. Demonstrators chanted “resign now.” Sims has since said “two wrongs don’t make a right” and vowed to “do better.” Planned Parenthood says it doesn’t condone confronting demonstrators. It had escorts in orange vests bring in patients during the rally. Some supporters of the legislator also appeared, one with a sign “I vote 4 Brian Sims.”

SWARTHMORE, Pa. (AP) — Fraternities and sororities will no longer be allowed at Swarthmore College.

School President Valerie Smith made the announcement Friday. It comes after the only two fraternities at the private liberal arts college in suburban Philadelphia decided to disband amid outrage over internal documents from one of the organizations. They contained derogatory comments about women and the LGBTQ community and jokes about sexual assault.

Two campus publications released the Phi Psi documents from 2012 to 2016 and said were anonymously leaked. In the wake of the documents’ release, dozens of students occupied the on-campus Phi Psi house and called for both fraternities to be shut down. Smith say the school’s lone sorority can continue with its current members through the spring 2022 semester but can’t recruit or initiate new members.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Residents of Fred Rogers’ home state of Pennsylvania will be encouraged to exhibit acts of kindness in honor of the beloved PBS children’s show host. Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday said the state’s website will share stories of good deeds and kind gestures May 23 for “1-4-3 Day,” named for Mister Rogers’ favorite number.

Rogers used the number 143 to say “I love you,” as each digit reflects the number of letters in each word in the phrase. May 23 is the 143rd day of the year. The Fred Rogers Trail highlights locations in his hometown of Latrobe and in Pittsburgh, where “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” was produced. The show aired from 1968 to 2001. Rogers, an ordained minister, is buried at Latrobe Presbyterian Church. He died in 2003 at age 74.

UNDATED (AP) – Actress Alyssa Milano ignited social media with a tweet Friday night calling for women to join her in a sex strike to protest strict abortion bans passed by Republican-controlled legislatures. The former star of “Charmed” and “Melrose Place” urged women in her tweet to stop having sex “until we get bodily autonomy back.” Her tweet came days after Georgia became the fourth state in the U.S. this year to ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant.

“We need to understand how dire the situation is across the country,” Milano told The Associated Press on Saturday. “It’s reminding people that we have control over our own bodies and how we use them.” She noted that women have historically withheld sex to protest or advocate for political reform. She cited how Iroquois women refused to have sex in the 1600s as a way to stop unregulated warfare. Most recently, she noted that Liberian women used a sex strike in 2003 to demand an end to a long-running civil war.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Rand Paul, R-Texas; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced. CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.; Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla. “Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Archie doesn’t make the Top 10 boys’ names in U.S., but don’t count it out in the future. Social Security released its annual list of top baby names on Friday. For 2018, Emma and Liam were again the most popular names. It’s the second year in a row for Liam, the fifth for Emma. Of course, the United Kingdom’s newest royal, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was only born Monday.

But Social Security says his mom — Meghan Markle, now Duchess of Sussex — seems to have already influenced U.S. parents.

Meghan was the fastest rising girl’s name for 2018, moving from number 1,404 in 2017 to 703. The American actress married Britain’s Prince Harry last year. The entire list of baby names can be viewed on Social Security’s website at www.socialsecurity.gov/babynames/

