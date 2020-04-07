AP PA Headlines & AP National Headlines: Biden, Trump, converse

AP PA Headlines 4/7/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than 1 million Pennsylvania residents have filed unemployment compensation claims since the coronavirus began taking a severe toll on the economy in mid-March. That’s according to data released Monday. The state has forced businesses to close to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Pennsylvania has reported about 13,000 virus cases and 162 deaths. Gov. Tom Wolf warned Monday that a “surge is coming,” but expressed some optimism that his worst fears may be avoided if Pennsylvania residents heed his order to stay at home.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Three new members of the Pennsylvania House are serving their districts after being sworn in Monday during a brief ceremony in the state Capitol. The three Republicans all won special elections last month to fill seats vacated by members who were elected to county offices in November. The new members are Rep. Eric Davanzo of Westmoreland County, Rep. Tim Bonner of Mercer County and Rep. K.C. Tomlinson of Bucks County. The House currently has no vacancies and Republicans hold the majority, 110 to 93.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A second U.S. company is poised to begin a small safety test of a vaccine against the new coronavirus. Inovio Pharmaceuticals said Monday that it has Food and Drug Administration permission for the study in 40 healthy volunteers in Philadelphia and Kansas City, Missouri. Last month, another vaccine candidate became the first to begin safety studies in people in Seattle. These studies are a first step toward larger research needed to prove if the shots will protect against COVID-19. Even if the research goes well, a vaccine isn’t expected to be widely available for over a year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he had a “really wonderful, warm conversation” with Joe Biden about the coronavirus outbreak. “He gave me his point of view, and I fully understood that, and we just had a very friendly conversation,” Trump said at his daily press briefing yesterday.

The president said he and Biden agreed not to share the details of their conversation — but confirmed an earlier statement from the Biden campaign that the Democrat offered “suggestions” on how to address the pandemic. Biden had said he’d like to share with Trump some lessons he learned from dealing with similar crises during the Obama administration. But Trump added: “It doesn’t mean that I agree with those suggestions.”

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are rising, echoing the rally on Wall Street fueled by signs of hope that the coronavirus pandemic could be slowing. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea and China rose Tuesday. Wall Street surged 7% Monday, with the S&P 500 marking its biggest jump in nearly two weeks. In a positive sign, China on Tuesday reported no new deaths from the coronarivus over the past 24 hours. Encouraging numbers on infections and deaths also came out of Italy, Spain and New York. Investors have been waiting for signs the rate of new infections may peak.

NEW YORK (AP) — The steep rise in coronavirus deaths appears to be leveling off in New York, echoing a trend underway in Italy and Spain. But the crisis is going in the opposite direction in Britain, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care. Johnson’s office says the 55-year-old prime minister is conscious and doesn’t need to be put on a ventilator for now. He’s the world’s first known head of government to fall ill with the virus. President Donald Trump said Monday that he’s asked companies to contact officials in London about treatments that could help Johnson.

NEW YORK (AP) — Celebrity doctor Drew Pinsky is acknowledging he “got it wrong” in comments that minimized the coronavirus threat. “Dr. Drew,” as Pinsky is known, apologized in a video he posted over the weekend shortly after an online video surfaced that pulled together clips of his comments on the disease over a two-month period. Pinsky had suggested the virus was less dangerous than the flu. Pinsky is not the only figure whose comments about the virus before the death toll started soaring have been collected in videos that suggest they were misinforming the public.

NEW YORK (AP) — Dr. Drew isn’t the only prominent person having to face down their past comments about the coronavirus. Thanks to online mashups posted online, President Donald Trump, Fox News hosts like Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro and others have also had their words about COVID-19 electronically thrown back in their faces. Some montages were put together by news organizations like The Washington Post. Comedy Central has also done one, featuring Trump and conservative commentators with often contradictory comments about the coronavirus. It has gotten millions of views.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Voters in Wisconsin face a choice today: vote in a presidential primary election or heed warnings from public health officials to stay away from large crowds during the coronavirus pandemic. Hours after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers issued an order postponing the election for two months, the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court sided with Republicans who said he didn’t have the authority to reschedule the race on his own.

Conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court quickly followed with a ruling that blocked Democratic efforts to extend absentee voting. The decisions leave Wisconsin as the only state with an election scheduled in April that is proceeding as planned.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The body of the daughter of former Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend has been found in about 25 feet of water and recovered. Meanwhile the search continues for her son — after the two went missing following a canoeing accident last Thursday. The body of 40-year-old Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean was found about 2.5 miles south of her mother’s residence in Shady Side, Maryland.

The recovery came after a days-long search that involved aviation and underwater imaging sonar technology. Authorities say they will resume searching today for McKean’s son, 8-year-old Gideon McKean. The search began after authorities got a report of two people on a canoe in the Bay that seemed overtaken by strong winds.

NEW YORK (AP) – You’d think a TV special with performances by Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Keith Urban and Lizzo would surely be asking for money somehow. Lady Gaga says put your wallets away, because the money is already raised. Those acts are among the performers for the “One World: Together at Home” TV special on April 18 on multiple networks.

Lady Gaga says the advocacy group Global Citizen has already tapped corporate sponsors and philanthropists to raise $35 million for the World Health Organization to fight the coronavirus. She says the special will celebrate health care workers and “the power of the human spirit.” Other performers include Billie Joe Armstrong, Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, John Legend, Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Stevie Wonder, Eddie Vedder, Elton John and J Balvin.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved