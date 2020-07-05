AP PA Headlines: Former Phillies pitcher killed in a plane crash

AP PA Headlines 7/5/20

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — A former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and three others died in a plane crash in rural Utah. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says ex-pitcher 35-year-old Tyson Brummett of Salt Lake City was flying the small plane, which crashed near Box Elder Peak in American Fork Canyon just before 8 a.m. Friday. A witness said the plane went into a downward corkscrew motion as it crashed. TV station WPVI reports all four people on board did not survive. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The family of a woman who died of COVID-19 while working at a Pennsylvania nursing home that struggled to cope with the virus outbreak is suing the home and its owners for wrongful death. The lawsuit filed in Pittsburgh on Wednesday cites the Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center’s history of safety and sanitation problems. It alleges the defendants’ practices created a perfect environment for an infectious disease to run rampant. The lawsuit states that at least 80 people have died at Brighton and that more than 350 residents and more than 100 staff have caught the infection. Brighton management declined comment.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say an early morning crash involving two vehicles at an intersection in Philadelphia claimed the lives of a pedestrian and a passenger in one of the vehicles. Police say an eastbound Jeep Cherokee hit a northbound car north of the city center shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday, sending the car into a pedestrian on the center median.Police say a passenger in the car, a man in his 20s, was taken to Jefferson University Hospital and succumbed to his injuries just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The car driver was listed in stable condition. The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead a half-hour after the crash at Jefferson University Hospital.The 27-year-old driver of the Jeep Cherokee was arrested on a driving under the influence charge.

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Pennsylvania say one teenager has been arrested three more are being sought in the slaying of a woman in Scranton last month. Detectives charged a 15-year-old in the June 11 homicide of 21-year-old Rosemarie Mistler on the city’s west side. Police said arrest warrants were issued for three other teenagers ranging in age from 15 to 17 years old. All four were charged with conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and other counts. Police said two women were struck in the gunfire shortly before midnight while three men fled. Mistler died at the scene and another woman was treated at a hospital.

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A 6-year-old Philadelphia boy died after he was pulled from a pool at a resort on the New Jersey shore, authorities said. Wildwood police and firefighters said emergency responders were called to Beachside Resort just before 6:30 p.m. Friday and took over from citizens at the scene who were trying to revive the victim. Officials said the boy, whose name wasn’t released, was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center, but efforts to save him were unsuccessful. Wildwood police and the Cape May County prosecutor’s office are investigating.

