AP PA Headlines 6/1/20: Protests in PA, Pandemic Updates- Casey with Coronavirus?

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials in Philadelphia have closed off much of the center of the city after peaceful protests over George Floyd’s death turned into a night of destruction with store windows smashed near City Hall, merchandise taken from stores and police and other vehicles and structures set afire. But people were running into multiple stores in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, well outside the city center, and emerging with merchandise as disorder continued for a second day elsewhere in the city. In West Philadelphia, a predominantly black neighborhood also far from the city center, police fired tear gas as police cars once again were set ablaze.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will lift most of his pandemic restrictions in an additional 16 counties that are home to nearly 3 million people across western and central Pennsylvania. Much of the Pittsburgh area is among the released places his office announced Friday. The counties are Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Clinton, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Lycoming, Mercer, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland. They will move next Friday to the so-called “green” phase. It has the fewest restrictions in the governor’s stoplight-colored three-phase reopening plan. That leaves nearly 6 million people in hard-hit southeastern Pennsylvania under Wolf’s tightest orders for another week. They include staying at home.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — One of Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators says an antibody test indicates he probably had COVID-19 when he became ill earlier this year. Democratic Sen. Bob Casey said Friday a test result came back earlier this week that showed elevated levels of the antibodies. Casey says he had a low-grade fever and mild flu-like symptoms, leading him to isolate at home for two weeks. He says the fever went away by mid-April and he wasn’t tested at that time. An aide said that Casey on Friday donated plasma to help victims of the coronavirus.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tuesday’s primary elections in eight states are both significant elections and big tests of campaigning during the age of coronavirus. Both major political parties have been revamping their operations to adjust to politics during lockdowns. Some campaigns have gotten volunteers to hand-write letters to try to turn out supporters. Others are shifting money into television budgets, figuring an electorate largely stuck at home is binge-watching. Many have shifted their resources to back an ad hoc tech support model, assembling seasoned advisers who can talk nervous voters step-by-step through the process of requesting absentee ballots.

MANCHESTER, Md. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania woman has died on a western Maryland highway after jumping out of a moving pickup truck in the midst of an argument. Maryland State Police said Sunday that 23-year-old Nicole Renae Whitcomb of Hanover, Pennsylvania was pronounced at a nearby hospital dead at the scene. Police say she was a passenger in a Ford F250 driven by a 32-year-old Hanover man on Hanover Pike in Manchester, Maryland shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday. Police say the two were arguing and Whitcomb attempted to get out of the truck while it was moving and was run over. No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

Features

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico elementary school teacher on Zoom with students had a lesson interrupted thanks to an uninvited guest: a bull snake. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the desert animal surprised Sunrise Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Annette Otero Nuñez during a class May 12 via Zoom from her backyard in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The students — at home on their computers or mobile devices — saw Nuñez getting rattled. Nuñez called Las Cruces Animal Control and an officer responded while class was still in session. Animal control officer Juan Valles then gave students a quick lesson on identifying desert snakes. The bull snake, prevalent in the American Southwest, is not venomous.

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a 21-year-old naked man broke into a South Florida high school and spent almost 24 hours vandalizing the building. Police say surveillance cameras captured Matthew Crandall trashing Miramar High School on Memorial Day. They say he wore only a hat and headphones while smashing computers and televisions. Video showed Crandall breaking in around 7 a.m. Monday and caused flooding in hallways and vandalized classrooms, walls and hallways. A custodian discovered the damage, which was estimated at about $100,000. He’s charged with burglary and criminal mischief. It’s not known whether he has ties to the school.

RENESSE, Netherlands (AP) — You can always count on a robot for perfect timing. When Shaosong Hu saw robotic waiters serving food in China last fall, he knew exactly what he wanted for his restaurant, the Royal Palace, in the Dutch beachside town of Renesse (reh-NES’-eh). He just didn’t have a clue how useful they would prove during the coronavirus pandemic. Two shiny white-and-red robots will greet customers with the phrase “hello and welcome,” serve drinks and dishes and return used glasses and crockery. Hu’s daughter, Leah Hu, says the robots also will enforce social distancing rules of keeping people five feet apart.

GYPSUM, Colo. (AP) — The coronavirus created the shortest commercial jet flight in the country, but its days are numbered. The flight from Eagle to Aspen in Colorado runs just 29 miles. At $29 a ticket ($45 with fees and taxes), it’s hardly a moneymaker for American Airlines. But AA Flight 2986 may not last after the U.S. Department of Transportation granted the airline’s request for an exemption from the temporary flight. The Department of Transportation is expected to OK the end of the “mountain hopper” that circles from Dallas to Eagle, Aspen and Montrose and back to Texas to meet federal rules in a $58 billion coronavirus stimulus package for airlines.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump tried to explain that an early morning tweet was an attempt to warn against the risk of violence. But he spent Friday walking back the tweet in which he added to the outrage over the police killing of a black man in Minneapolis. Trump threatened to take action to bring the city “under control,” called violent protesters “thugs” and revived a civil-rights-era phrase fraught with racist overtones.. Trump wrote in a Friday morning tweet: “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Twitter quickly flagged the post as violating rules against “glorifying violence.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Twitter’s decision to stand up to President Donald Trump by attaching warnings to some of his tweets has been years in the making. It’s a culmination of America’s divisions playing out and being amplified across social media. It has created a fraught moment for the president, who faces multiple crises less than six months from the election. It’s just as volatile for Twitter, which has grappled for years about what to do with its most prominent — and divisive — user. Caught in the middle is Americans’ sense of common reality..

