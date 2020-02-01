Ghost Guns and Overtime Pay: PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge is putting a freeze on a new state police policy regarding sales of partially manufactured gun frames that can be made into working firearms. Commonwealth Court Judge Kevin Brobson issued a preliminary injunction Friday. State police provided guidance to gun dealers about three weeks ago regarding how to perform background checks for sales of what are often called 80% receivers or unassembled “ghost guns.”

Brobson says the businesses that manufacture gun frames have raised a legitimate question about whether the state police policy is too vague. He says he’s open to revisiting the scope of his injunction, depending on what state police does in response.

HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is on the brink of making Pennsylvania one of a handful of states to expand eligibility for overtime pay beyond federal thresholds. The regulation won a final vote Friday from a state board. Wolf, a Democrat, first proposed the regulation two years ago amid a repeated failure to persuade the Republican-controlled Legislature to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage.

The new overtime regulation is estimated to expand overtime pay eligibility to 82,000 workers in two years earning up to $45,500. It was opposed by business groups. Advocates say the expansion still leaves workers with far less earning power than they had decades ago.

