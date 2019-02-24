AP PA Headlines: 18 of 67 counties reported accepting gifts; Features, Sports, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 2/24/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s elected auditor says officials in 18 of the 67 counties reported accepting gifts, meals or trips from firms competing to sell new voting machines ahead of the 2020 elections.

Democratic Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said Friday that accepting the gifts is wrong, even if officials took no action in return.

DePasquale says the gifts included expense-paid travel to destinations including Las Vegas, tickets to a wine festival and distillery tour, dinners at high-end restaurants, tickets to an amusement park and an open bar at a conference for elections officials. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is pressing counties to buy voting machines with voter-auditable paper backups ahead of the 2020 election. That’s after federal authorities said Russian hackers targeted at least 21 states during 2016’s presidential election, including Pennsylvania.

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A man accused of hurling a woman to her death in a northeastern Pennsylvania river two years ago has taken the stand to deny that he had any role in the death and to accuse police of lying about an alleged confession.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that 26-year-old Ryan Taylor said Friday he blacked out after smoking synthetic marijuana and had no idea that 28-year-old Danee Mower lay face down, drowning, just a few feet away in a shallow area of the river.

CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin was suspended Friday for the rest of the season for referring to Maryland’s Bruno Fernando as “King Kong” during a game. Hawkeye Sports Properties, the multimedia rights manager for Iowa’s athletic, announced the move just hours before the 21st-ranked Hawkeyes hosted Indiana.

Fernando had 11 points and 11 rebounds, including a go-ahead putback with 7.8 seconds left, to help No. 24 Maryland beat Iowa 66-65 on Tuesday night in Iowa City. In describing the game’s closing moments, Dolphin said the 6-foot-10, 240-pound African-American who was born in Angola “was King Kong at the end of the game.” This is the second time that Dolphin has been suspended this season.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The mayor of Oklahoma City is celebrating the completion of a personal mission: ridding the city’s airport of cow-tipping T-shirts. Mayor David Holt said on his Twitter account Thursday that after months of trying to end sales of shirts reading “Nothing Tips Like A Cow” at Will Rogers World Airport, the clothing has sold out and won’t be restocked.

Airport spokesman Josh Ryan said Friday that the shirts with the shape of the state and a cow lying on its back were “pretty popular” for over 10 years, but that “the joke has run its course.” Cow-tipping is a largely debunked legend in which rural youths sneak into a pasture at night and push over a cow that is standing but asleep. Debunkers point out the practice is unlikely to succeed, largely because cows don’t sleep standing up.

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming school district plans to re-open an isolated school to serve a single student entering kindergarten this fall. The Laramie Boomerang reports Cozy Hollow School is about 60 miles north of Laramie. A modular classroom is already there but hasn’t been used for about a decade. It will be the second one-student school in the Albany County School District.

They’re only a few miles apart, but connecting roads are impassable much of the winter. Wyoming law requires on-site education for isolated students when it’s impossible to transport them to other schools. The district tried live-streaming classes for isolated students but it didn’t work well, especially for young children. District officials say it will cost about $150,000 combined to educate the two students next school year.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Lamar Stevens scored 25 points and Mike Watkins got his 26th career double-double as Penn State beat Illinois 83-76 on Saturday. “I’m just so proud of Mike,” said Penn State coach Pat Chambers. “He’s had to deal with some personal issues lately, and he really came through for us today. We’re going to need that from him down the road.” Josh Reaves added 14 points for Penn State (11-16, 3-12 Big Ten Conference).

Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois (10-17, 6-10) with 18 points, all of them coming in the second half. Andres Feliz added 17 points for the Illini. “My guys really stuck to the game plan,” Chambers said. “We answered some of their runs. It’s a challenge to prepare for a team like Illinois, which plays like no other. I think they are one of the best teams in the league right now. Today, we both played some good basketball.”

The Susquehanna Valley will send 18 wrestlers to Altoona for the PIAA AAA Northwest Regional Tournament next weekend: 8 wrestlers from Shikellamy will compete, along with 10 from Selinsgrove. The finals will be broadcast from Hershey on WKOK and WKOK.com.

AP-Scorecard Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— INTERLEAGUE Final L-A Dodgers 7 Chi White Sox 6 Final Cleveland 3 Cincinnati 3 Final L-A Angels 10 San Francisco 3 Final San Diego 6 Seattle 4 Final Washington 7 Houston 6 ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final Boston 8 N-Y Yankees 5 Final Baltimore 7 Minnesota 2 Final Detroit 4 Toronto 0 Final Oakland 6 Chi White Sox 5 Final Kansas City 9 Texas 1 Final Minnesota 10 Tampa Bay 5 ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final St. Louis 11 Miami 1 Final Pittsburgh 3 Philadelphia 2 Final N-Y Mets 4 Atlanta 3 Final Chi Cubs 8 Milwaukee 4 Final Colorado 7 Arizona 3 ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final Portland 130 Philadelphia 115 Final Atlanta 120 Phoenix 112 Final Indiana 119 Washington 112 Final Brooklyn 117 Charlotte 115 Final New Orleans 128 L.A. Lakers 115 Final Cleveland 112 Memphis 107 Final Detroit 119 Miami 96 Final Chicago 126 Boston 116 Final Sacramento 119 Oklahoma City 116 Final Milwaukee 140 Minnesota 128 Final Houston 118 Golden State 112 Final Utah 125 Dallas 109 ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Final N-Y Rangers 5 New Jersey 2 Final Buffalo 5 Washington 2 Final SO St. Louis 2 Boston 1 Final Carolina 3 Dallas 0 Final Florida 6 L.A. Kings 1 Final Columbus 4 San Jose 0 Final Colorado 5 Nashville 0 Final Toronto 6 Montreal 3 Final OT Philadelphia 4 Pittsburgh 3 Final N-Y Islanders 4 Vancouver 0 Final Edmonton 2 Anaheim 1 ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Final (1) Duke 75 Syracuse 65 Final (2) Gonzaga 102 BYU 68 Final (3) Virginia 64 (18) Louisville 52 Final (4) Kentucky 80 Auburn 53 Final OT (13) LSU 82 (5) Tennessee 80 Final (6) Nevada 74 Fresno St. 68 Final (8) North Carolina 77 (16) Florida St. 59 Final (9) Houston 71 South Florida 59 Final (11) Marquette 76 Providence 58 Final (14) Texas Tech 91 (12) Kansas 62 Final (15) Purdue 75 Nebraska 72 Final TCU 75 (19) Iowa St. 72 Final (20) Virginia Tech 67 Notre Dame 59 Final (22) Wisconsin 69 Northwestern 64 Final (23) Kansas St. 85 Oklahoma St. 46 Final (24) Maryland 72 Ohio St. 62 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— INTERLEAGUE Atlanta at Houston 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Detroit 1:05 p.m. Houston at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m. Arizona at Cleveland 3:05 p.m. L-A Angels at L-A Dodgers 3:07 p.m. Chi White Sox at San Diego 3:10 p.m. Cincinnati at L-A Angels 3:10 p.m. Seattle at Colorado 3:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Texas 4:05 p.m. ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Toronto at Baltimore 1:05 p.m. Minnesota at Boston 1:05 p.m. N-Y Yankees at Tampa Bay 1:05 p.m. Kansas City at Oakland 3:05 p.m. ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Miami at Pittsburgh 1:05 p.m. Washington at St. Louis 1:05 p.m. Chi Cubs at San Francisco 3:05 p.m. ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Orlando at Toronto 3:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Denver 5:00 p.m. San Antonio at N-Y Knicks 7:30 p.m. ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE N-Y Rangers at Washington 12:30 p.m. San Jose at Detroit 3:00 p.m. Dallas at Chicago 3:00 p.m. St. Louis at Minnesota 7:00 p.m. Calgary at Ottawa 7:00 p.m. Winnipeg at Arizona 9:00 p.m. ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (10) Michigan St. at (7) Michigan 3:45 p.m. (17) Villanova at Xavier 1:30 p.m.

