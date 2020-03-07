Jails Ready for Coronavirus: AP Pennsylvania Headlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate rose slightly, as the pool of job-seekers and payrolls hit record highs. The state said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate ticked upward by one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.7% in January. The national rate was 3.6% in January. The gap between Pennsylvania’s rate and the national rate hasn’t been wider since 2011. A survey of households found Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force grew by 11,000 to a new record. A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls rose by 13,500 in January to a record. Construction grew the most of any sector.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says the state’s first two cases of coronavirus have been identified, one in Delaware County and one in Wayne County. Both individuals recently traveled to places where COVID-19 is present. The two adults are isolated in their homes. Little other information on the people affected has been released. Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says the cases are not related to one that closed schools in Bucks County. Classes were canceled Friday at five schools because some members of its school community were exposed to a separate confirmed case of COVID-19.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The new coronavirus has the nation’s jails and prisons on high alert. The fear that COVID-19 will spread through vast inmate populations has prompted the mass sanitizing of jail cells and intensified prisoner screenings. So far, there haven’t been any reported cases of the virus in any jails or prisons in the U.S. But more people are incarcerated per capita here than in any other country in the world. Prisons have become a hot spot in other nations touched by the outbreak.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the suspect who was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire that left a Pittsburgh police detective wounded. The Allegheny County medical examiner says 25-year-old Elijah Brewer died at a hospital Thursday night following the shooting, which took place during a traffic stop on East Ohio Street. Allegheny County Police say four detectives had stopped the vehicle when there was an exchange of gunfire between the officers and the sole passenger. The detective was shot in the leg. Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says he was taken to a hospital where he is alert and recovering..

