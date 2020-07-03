AP Headlines: State Government finishes fiscal year 9% short of initial estimate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With a spike in coronavirus cases expected to grow, Allegheny County, home to Pittsburgh and 1.2 million residents, imposed a one-week shutdown of bars, restaurants and casinos and all gatherings of more than 25 people. The order is to take effect after midnight Thursday. The move comes as Pennsylvania on Thursday reported its highest one-day total of confirmed coronavirus cases since May, and Allegheny County reported its highest one-day total of positive tests that officials called larger increase than expected. The county’s health director, Dr. Debra Bogen, also asked Allegheny County residents to follow a voluntary stay-at-home protocol, limiting travel outside the home to necessities.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state government finished its fiscal year about 9% short of its initial revenue estimate, a result of the state’s coronavirus-related shutdowns and delayed tax-filing deadlines. The Department of Revenue said Wednesday that it collected $32.3 billion for the 12 months through Tuesday. That was about $3.2 billion less than projected at the beginning of the fiscal year. Wolf in May signed a piecemeal, no-new-taxes $25.8 billion budget approved by lawmakers. That sets up a November budget debate over how to fund many of the state’s operations for much of the year.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s high court has ruled against an effort by Republican state lawmakers to end Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown orders. A divided court ruled Wednesday that a resolution passed with mostly GOP votes was a “legal nullity” because it wasn’t sent to Wolf to sign or veto. The resolution would have ended Wolf’s emergency disaster declaration that led to the closure of “non-life-sustaining” businesses, bans on large gatherings and orders for people to isolate at home. Two senior Republican senators sued to enforce their resolution, and the high court took up the matter and ruled without hearing oral argument.